$10k for Proserpine hospital services

GRANT: Proserpine Hospital's Lisa Milne and Dr Debra Simmons with CommBank Proserpine Branch Manager Theresa Huttley-Haines and Tracey Bryon.

GRANT: Proserpine Hospital's Lisa Milne and Dr Debra Simmons with CommBank Proserpine Branch Manager Theresa Huttley-Haines and Tracey Bryon.

PROSERPINE Hospital has an extra $10,000 to spend on its maternity and children's ward, children and adolescent mental health and maternity services, all thanks to Proserpine's Commonwealth Bank branch.

The funds were part of the bank's Centenary Grants program where staff nominate community organisations to receive one of the 1000 grants, each worth $10,000.

Commonwealth Bank Proserpine branch manager Theresa Huttley-Haines said the hospital was nominated in recognition of its vital services to the region.

"We're thrilled to be able to support organisations like Proserpine Hospital in the important work they do for our local community,” Ms Huttley-Haines said.

"It's especially meaningful that we are able to celebrate 100 years of employee giving by nominating an organisation to receive a Centenary Grant in our local community.

"The inspiring and far- reaching impact of the work undertaken by Proserpine Hospital was a crucial factor in it receiving the grant.

"Proserpine Hospital offers all services to the local community and to visitors to the Whitsundays.

"After the impact of Cyclone Debbie, the Proserpine Hospital found that some areas require extra support.”