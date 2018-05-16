Menu
Grant Presentation from Comm Bank to the Whitsunday Coast Lifesaving Club: (back) Cathryn McManus, Lisa McAliece, Callum Doherty, Murrin Doherty, Spohie McManus (front) Madison McAliece, Rhys Williams-Allen, Tyson Williams-Allen
News

10k grant for local life savers

Jessica Lamb
by
16th May 2018 2:51 PM

WHITSUNDAY Coast Surf Life Saving Club is received a $10,000 Centenary Grant from CommBank Airlie Beach last Wednesday after it was nominated by the branch's local employees in recognition of the much needed services the club provides to the local.

Commonwealth Bank Airlie Beach branch manager Lisa McAliece said they were thrilled to be able to support organisations like Whitsunday Coast Surf Life Saving Club in the important work they do for our local community.

"The inspiring and far reaching impact of the work undertaken by Whitsunday Coast Surf Life Saving Club was a crucial factor in it receiving the grant.

"They are a volunteer lifesaving club providing volunteer beach patrols and junior activities to the local area and have one of the largest Junior Lifeguard programs in Queensland with over 200 kids involved.

The grant will help in all areas of the club including Beach patrols, volunteer life saver training and junior activities.

Right across Australia, Commonwealth Bank employees will be supporting local organisations that benefit youth well-being, access to education, and cancer research and awareness.

In total, 1,000 community organisations across the country will receive a Centenary Grant from Commonwealth Bank.

Each of the 1,000 community organisations will be selected by Commonwealth Bank employees from right across Australia.

Whitsunday Times

