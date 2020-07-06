Menu
Supplied Editorial Trevor Evans
News

10k of jobs, 10m tonnes of waste in $1b plan

by Matthew Killoran
6th Jul 2020 11:17 AM
A JOBS bonanza will be rolled out in a $1 billion plan to stop millions of tonnes of waste being shipped off overseas while tackling the growing unemployment crisis.

The $1 billion recycling modernisation fund will be used to create state-of-the-art recycling facilities, boost investment in the waste sector in an audacious bid to divert 10 million tonnes of waste from landfill.

It will create 10,000 jobs over 10 years across the country - including at least 2000 in Queensland.

Under the plan, the Federal Government will chip in $200 million into the fund, with the State expected to follow, which is anticipated to generate a further $600 million in recycling investment as industry chips in.

Glass and plastic recycling will get a boost under a plan to create a $1 billion recycling fund.
Private enterprise could dip into the fund to build plastic sorting facilities, tyre or glass processing centres and remanufacturing factories which turn glass and plastic pellets into new products.

There will also be new rules to make it easier to drop of computers, batteries and mobile phones for the devices to be able to be recycled for materials within them.

Jobs would range from sorting and manufacturing jobs, engineering and managerial positions.

Assistant Minister for waste reduction Trevor Evans said it would mean thousands of jobs coming to Queensland, including in regional areas.

"For Queensland it means tens of millions of dollars in new investment for recycling facilities right across the state," he said.

"Queenslanders, as of now, can have more confidence that when they put something in the recycling bin it will actually be recycled here in Australia and is turned into the next generation of products."

Federal Assistant Minister for Waste Reduction and Environmental Management Trevor Evans
The Federal Government continuing negotiations with the State Government for an advanced recycling and waste facility in southeast Queensland, in addition to today's announcement.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley said the plan was part of the national commitment to ban export of recyclable waste overseas.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to remodel waste management, reduce pressure on our environment and create economic opportunity," she said.

Queensland exports almost one million tonnes of recyclables, including plastics, paper and cardboard, more than any other state except Victoria.

