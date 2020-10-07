Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Michelle Landry said the money “empowers local governments to deliver roads and community infrastructure”.
Michelle Landry said the money “empowers local governments to deliver roads and community infrastructure”.
Council News

$10m+ allocated for council roadworks across CQ

Timothy Cox
7th Oct 2020 4:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

COUNCILS in Capricornia will receive millions of dollars for road and infrastructure programs under the 2020 Federal Budget.

Through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, Rockhampton Regional Council will be allocated $4.6 million, Livingstone Shire Council $2.5 million, and Isaac Regional Council $3.1 million for use by the end of next year.

Mackay Regional Council has been allocated $6,330,313 and Whitsunday Regional Council has been given $2,680,319.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the government would spend an additional $2 billion in the region helping to upgrade roads.

She said the funding for councils "empowers local governments to deliver roads and community infrastructure".

"Improving road safety in Capricornia is a core priority for the Government and that's why this additional investment builds on the $500 million we are already delivering for targeted road safety works," Ms Landry said.

"This investment, together with the new Road Safety Program, will support around 10,000 jobs over the life of the projects, and I look forward to locals in Central Queensland benefiting from the local procurement this investment brings."

The disbursement is split into two rounds: For works beginning by June 30, 2021, Rockhampton Regional Council will get $1,483,455, Livingstone Shire Council $906,477, and Isaac Regional Council $1,546,389.

For construction set to begin by December 31, 2021, they will receive an additional $3,131,662, $1,605,268, and $1,579,953 respectively.

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack called the funding a "Team Australia moment, where we need every government to work together to chart the economic road back".

$6,330,313

isaac regional council livingstone shire council rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former PCYC employee, op shop volunteer on drug charges

        Premium Content Former PCYC employee, op shop volunteer on drug charges

        Crime Midge Point couple ‘fall from grace’ after a police raid at their home

        • 7th Oct 2020 3:30 PM
        Region’s resilience pays off with bumper school holidays

        Premium Content Region’s resilience pays off with bumper school holidays

        Business CHAMBER CHAT: From Zoom meetings to social distancing, businesses have had a...

        Veterans bring home shield and bowlers compete in classic

        Premium Content Veterans bring home shield and bowlers compete in classic

        Sport Check out the latest bowls and golf results from Proserpine and Bowen.

        ‘I believe you’: Three words helping victims seek help

        Premium Content ‘I believe you’: Three words helping victims seek help

        Community Residents can play a vital role in helping to reduce stigma in honour of Sexual...