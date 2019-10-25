$10M in rebates just a 'bandaid' solution for Reef laws

Proserpine cane growers Peter Muller with the Green Shirts Movement national co-ordinator Marty Bella recently asked fellow growers to stand up and fight for their beliefs regarding the new Reef laws.

THE QUEENSLAND Government has announced a $10 million rebate scheme in a bid to assist farmers in making the changes required by newly passed Reef-protecting legislation.

However, the Proserpine farming community has concerns and some growers are describing the scheme as a "bandaid solution”.

Third-generation Proserpine cane grower Peter Muller said the rebates on offer of up to $1000, were not going to counterbalance the burden unrealistic management processes would have on already innovative but time-poor growers.

"The $10 million is just a bandaid affect,” Mr Muller said.

"This scheme is so far removed from the implications that the State Government has put on farmers in Queensland - when are they going to get serious about this?

"We've already been making those changes with run-off for years because we love what we do, and we are responsible farmers because this is our family business.

"They're trying to compensate after an uproar from farmers who have been made to look guilty when in reality we're already working towards these changes.”

Under the new laws, farmers will be required to keep strict records of soil tests and fertiliser and agricultural chemicals applied, and accredited agricultural advisers will need to keep records of advice provided to land managers.

It is the man hours required for the recording processes that have many farmers upset about the regulations.

Cane growers in the Proserpine region already pay, through a levy, for innovative farming solutions developed through Sugar Research Proserpine at no further cost to them.

As the team at Sugar Research is able to service the entire region, it is likely the rebate will have little effect on the area as growers can access the services they need to meet the Reef regulations for free.

Sugar Research Proserpine agronomist Laurent Verpeaux is passionate about improving cane farming practices and already works closely with the region's growers.

Mr Verpeaux, an accredited agricultural advisor, can help growers develop nutrient management plans that will also bring farms up to speed with the new laws.

Rebates or not, he said Sugar Research's service was becoming a useful resource for sharing industry information in the Proserpine region.

"Through our free nutrient management plans, processes are put in place for growers, which I think will help growers comply with regulation and facilitate their fertiliser order for the season,” Mr Verpeaux said.

"Personally, I think our accreditation process is a good engagement tool to start talking about the overall farming system and understanding their farms and soil.”

The Reef legislation is proposed to roll out from December 1 over a period of three years.