Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dog Attack
Dog Attack
News

11-year-old attacked by dog

by Christine McGinn
13th Jul 2019 6:25 PM

AN11-year-old boy has been attacked by a dog at a suburban Melbourne home.

The dog bit the child at a home on Spearfelt Court in Cairnlea about 3.20pm on Saturday, with emergency services called to the scene.

He was taken to hospital with facial injuries and remains in a stable condition. Local rangers will remove the dog, which has been temporarily secured in the rear yard, and investigate the incident.

It comes just days after a dog killed a man and injured his wife in Mill Park.

More Stories

Show More
child dog attack editors picks melbourne

Top Stories

    Outer islands the key to this week's catch

    Outer islands the key to this week's catch

    Fishing What's biting around the Whitsundays in this week's fishing report.

    The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    premium_icon The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    Lifestyle Angry men, crying mums all in a day's work for NAB's DV team

    PHOTOS: Were you a mad hatter?

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Were you a mad hatter?

    Local Faces Did we snap your photo at the Mad Hatter's Tea Party?

    Why this year’s flu is so deadly

    premium_icon Why this year’s flu is so deadly

    Health "The vaccine is the only thing we have that will protect us"