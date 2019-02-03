11:30AM UPDATE: Monsoon trough expected to move south

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a Severe Weather Warning for the Whitsunday region.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a Severe Weather Warning for the Whitsunday region. Contributed

A SEVERE Weather Warning remains in place for the Whitsundays with more heavy rain and potentially destructive winds predicted today.

The warning, issued at 11.04am on Sunday said damaging gusts and intense rain with significant flash flooding was expected between Ingham and Bowen, slowly extending south.

The threat for heavy rain and damaging winds remains elsewhere.

A slow-moving monsoon trough lies across North Queensland, extending from Townsville to Gregory Springs and into central parts of the Northern Territory.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicted more heavy rain is on the way. Bureau of Meteorology

It is forecast to shift slowly south over the next day or two to be near Bowen to Hughenden and into the Gulf Country.

A deep, semi-stationary tropical low is also embedded along the monsoon trough, currently located about 200km north-northeast of Mt Isa.

The monsoon flow is expected to continue intensifying for the remainder of today resulting in widespread severe weather and to remain active this week, with further heavy rain expected for already saturated catchments.

The potential for significant and dangerous flash flooding will likely continue for areas between Ingham and Bowen, extending as far south as Mackay from Monday.

The road at Hamilton Plains at 11.47am on Sunday. Contributed

Creek and river catchments are already saturated and will therefore respond very rapidly to any rain.

Flash flooding is a high risk. Landslides have been reported associated with this event and will continue to be possible in vulnerable areas that have experienced significant rain.

The road at Crofton Creek Bridge at 11.46am and 11.32am on Sunday. Contributed

Damaging wind gusts up to 100km/h are also possible about the coast and ranges, potentially locally destructive in excess of 125km/h in thunderstorms.

Areas affected include Bowen, Proserpine, Whitsunday islands, Townsville, Ayr, Ingham, Palm Island, Giru and Rollingstone.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

- Move your car under cover or away from trees.

- Secure loose outdoor items.

- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

More information and flood warning can be found on the Bureau of Meteorology website.

The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 5pm Sunday.