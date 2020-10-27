Menu
The Labor Government today announced an $11 million cash splash for health care services in Mackay and Proserpine. Picture: Laura Thomas
Politics

$11m cash splash for mental health and outpatient services

Laura Thomas
27th Oct 2020 10:30 AM
IMPROVEMENTS to mental health facilities and outpatient care in Mackay and Proserpine are among Labor’s latest election commitments.

The $11 million pledge includes a $6 million boost to refurbish Mackay’s community mental health service and $5 million to upgrade Proserpine Hospital’s Acute Primary Care Clinic.

The upgrades were also flagged to support 31 local construction jobs across Mackay and the Whitsundays.

The commitment joins a raft of health promises from the Labor Government including $6 million to establish kidney dialysis services at Proserpine and Clermont and $2.7 million to plan for a major expansion of the Mackay Base Hospital and redevelopments of the Bowen and Moranbah hospitals.

Queensland Health Steven Miles and Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young visited the Mackay Base Hospital earlier this year. Picture: Tony Martin
Labor’s Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said upgrades to Mackay’s community mental health service on Nelson St would improve safety and increase privacy for patients.

“The upgrade will include specially designed rooms suited to community mental health care like group therapy rooms,” she said.

“This will deliver better care to more people in the community who would otherwise have to be admitted to hospital, taking pressure off our busy Mackay Base Hospital.

“This much needed upgrade will support 17 construction jobs in Mackay, which will also provide a boost for other local businesses and jobs as our community recovers from the impact of COVID-19.”

Labor’s Whitsunday candidate Angie Kelly said the upgrades at Proserpine would create 14 jobs in the town while supporting residents’ health.

If re-elected, the Labor government has also committed to more jobs in the Mackay health sector including 46 doctors, 166 nurses and midwives and 45 health professionals.

