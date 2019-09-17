1200 league youngsters to converge on town

Harper Henderson-Feldman, Darcy Edmondson, Joseph Dray and Riley Snow playing in last year's Paul Bowman Challenge.

ABOUT 1200 young rugby league players will converge on Proserpine this weekend for the annual Paul Bowman Challenge.

Named after the former Proserpine junior league player who went on to play for the Cowboys in the NRL and Queensland in the State of Origin, the challenge will see under-9 players from throughout the state take part.

This year a record 80 teams have entered the competition, with players coming from as far away as Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Mt Isa and Cairns to pit their skills.

Organised by Proserpine Whitsunday Junior Rugby League Club, the competition has come a long way since it started 12 years ago. Back then, 16 teams took part.

Last year there were 72 teams involved - eight less than this year.

Among the teams this year will be two Proserpine Whitsunday sides.

Proserpine Whitsunday Junior Rugby League Club secretary Leanne Hoffmann said the carnival originally started to give youngsters an opportunity to play at carnival level.

"There was a gap in the age groups,” Hoffmann said.

Teams will play in a pool competition format, with the winners playing off in the finals.

Games will be 70 minutes, with a five-minute break between games.

Pool games will be played all day Saturday and on Sunday morning, before the finals on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday will also see the running of the Sam Faust relay - named after a local junior player who died two years ago.

It is a running race that has competitors pass a rugby league ball, rather than a baton.

Hoffman said the competition would be good for the Whitsundays.

"It will bring a lot of people into the area which will be good for everyone,” she said.

"It's an awesome boost for the town.”