Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Six Mackay brigades were each awarded $2000 as part of a Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland program.
Six Mackay brigades were each awarded $2000 as part of a Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland program.
Rural

$12,000 funding boost to protect rural firefighters

Zizi Averill
13th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MACKAY firefighters will not battle blazes empty-handed thanks to donations from their community.

Six Mackay brigades were each awarded $2000 as part of a Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland program.

The Buy Local Brigade Grants program, funded entirely by ticket sales and donations to rural fireys, will allow the brigades to buy new equipment from Mackay region businesses.

The Mirani, Mt Martin, Netherdale, Eton, Habana and Preston units were among 33 in Queensland to benefit from the latest RFBAQ grants.

Six Mackay brigades were each awarded $2000 as part of a Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland program.
Six Mackay brigades were each awarded $2000 as part of a Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland program.

'Skeleton crews' to defend communities from blazes

Pandemic to leave long-term scar on rescue service

LOCKDOWN: RSCPA's desperate plea to clear shelters

It will enable them to buy necessary items, including handheld radios, water pumps and fittings, hose reels, backpack blowers, batteries and CCTV for their stations.

"When you have a look at the quotes and the bottom dollar invoice amount, you can really see how the local businesses are getting behind the scheme and their brigades by giving significant discounts," a RFBAQ spokesman said.

Due to the popularity of the program the RFBAQ has opened up a new round of applications.

Brigades have until June 30 to apply.

For more information visit: https://www.rfbaq.org/buylocalgrants

More Stories

eton habana mackay mackay rural mackay rural fire service mirani mt martin netherdale queensland rural fire services rural fire brigades association queensland
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One 'pawsitive' that has come out of self-isolation

        One 'pawsitive' that has come out of self-isolation

        News The owner of Animal Rescue Whitsundays has noticed an interesting trend ever since people were told to stay home.

        • 13th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        Teen’s new business helping COVID-19 shortages

        premium_icon Teen’s new business helping COVID-19 shortages

        Business Tom Stolberg has used his part-time business to help tackle shortages with a...

        • 13th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        Access to future COVID-19 vaccination made easier

        premium_icon Access to future COVID-19 vaccination made easier

        Information An Airlie Beach pharmacist said the changes were 'common sense'.

        UPDATE: Man transported to Bowen Hospital

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man transported to Bowen Hospital

        Breaking Emergency crews attended the scene on Peter Delemothe Rd.