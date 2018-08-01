$12k cash seized in local drug raids

GOTCHA: The $12,000 cash seized by Whitsunday police during drug busts in Jubilee Pocket on Monday.

AFTER taking $78,000 worth of marijuana off local streets last week, police have continued their war on drugs with more raids executed this week.

More than $12,000 in cash was seized on Monday following two search warrants executed at Jubilee Pocket addresses.

Police also found marijuana plants, alleged drug production utensils and 45g of dried marijuana.

An Erromango Dr residence searched at 7.20am resulted in a 35-year-old Jubilee Pocket man charged with 12 offences including producing dangerous drugs.

On Friday at 10.35pm, a search of an Airlie Beach hospitality business on the main street revealed amphetamines, drug smoking utensils and knuckle dusters.

The find prompted a further search of a Cannonvale house on Jones Rd, where marijuana seeds and more drug production utensils were located.

A 27-year-old Cannonvale woman was arrested and charged with five offences including drug charges and a Weapons Act offence.

Both people charged after the searches will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.

Officer in charge of Whitsunday police Nathan Blain said these search warrants demonstrated their continued efforts to crack down on drugs.

He said police had acted on information from the public.