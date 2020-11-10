$13 Apple iPhone: More Click Frenzy deals and how to make cash  

Shoppers will be spending up big in the coming weeks by maximising super sales and discount days to help fill their Christmas stockings.

The popular Click Frenzy sales kick off from 7pm AEDT on Tuesday and run for 53 hours, delivering customers some stellar deals.

There's discounts on a whole range of products including beauty, health, fashion and fitness, home and technology and sales are offered directly through the Click Frenzy website.

But as the festive season rapidly approaches there's plenty of ways consumers can snare cash back or receive financial incentives every time they tap their card instore or click online.

November is jam packed with many bumper sales including Black Friday and Cyber Monday later in the month and experts are urging shoppers to plan ahead before making their purchases to ensure they can make significant savings.

Here are some of the easiest tactics to help leave more cash in your pocket come Christmas time.

1. CASHBACK PROGRAMS

Cashback sites such as ShopBack, Cashrewards and PricePal enable customers to get cold hard cash back in their hands every time they spend.

Different to loyalty programs where shoppers accrue points, it allows customers to spend up and then be reimbursed a percentage of the total purchase price.

Elias El-Haddad and wife Mary Ann El-Haddad, both 31, regular use online shopping site ShopBack.

Elias El-Haddad and his wife Mary both use online shopping site Shopback to save money. Picture: Jonathan Ng.

Since joining two years ago they've been handed back about $1700 in cash.

"We got married last year so I booked all the hotels in Europe through ShopBack so all the cashback amounts we received were significant," she says.

"We racked up about $1100 to $1200 in savings which we used for another holiday on the Gold Coast a few months later."

Some of El-Haddad's favourite stores include Myer, the Iconic and Catch which can all be used via the ShopBack website.

Like many of these programs it gives customers anywhere between 1 and 30 per cent cash back on the total purchase price and the sites earn a commission each time an order is placed.

This cashback can then be transferred into the customer's bank or PayPal accounts and spent elsewhere.

ShopBack's country manager Australia Angus Muffet says more than 1 million Australians have started shopping online for the first time since the pandemic hit and many shoppers are more cost conscious than ever before.

"Moving into Christmas this is the best time to be saving money with a lot of people either spending on themselves or for gifts," he says.

ShopBack’s country manager Australia Angus Muffet said there’s plenty of easy ways to save money in the lead up to Christmas. Picture: Supplied.

For instance if you make a holiday booking for $1000 and the cashback site is giving you 12 per cent back, you end up only shelling out $880.

2. LOYALTY PROGRAMS

Most major retailers have loyalty programs and customers should sign up to get as many perks as possible.

Financial comparison website Finder's spokeswoman Kate Browne says, "Not only can loyalty programs save you money, but you can earn money through your everyday spending."

"Coles and Woolies run the two biggest loyalty programs in Australia, if you want to earn money on your spending make sure you're signed up to at least one of these schemes," she says.

"Getting a $10 voucher to spend on your groceries can be tempting, especially at this time of year when the costs are piling up."

Browne also suggests ditching physical cards and saving loyalty card details onto your phone, via apps such as Stocard.

"This will free up space in your wallet and allow you to track what you've earned," she says.

3. SIGN UP TO YOUR FAVOURITE STORES

Muffet says its crucial stores get customers to hand over their personal details in exchange for enticing deals that deliver them significant savings.

He says some brands offer "new and existing customers cashback on everything they spend and quite a few brands are also incentivising that first purchase".

"Australians are becoming increasingly savvy with the way they are shopping, so if you are savvy you should be writing out a list of what you want between now and December and watching every single day that brands are going to be offering customers," Muffet says.

Browne also said it's important customers are signed to their favourite stores so they can pounce when discounted deals are rolled out.

Getting alert from your favourite stores will make sure you don’t miss out on sales.

"Most retailers will notify their subscribers of any upcoming sales before announcing it more widely," she says.

"You could score early access to sales, additional discounts and discounts on your birthday."

4. HAGGLE

For some shoppers this might be a little embarrassing, but getting blushed cheeks might end up saving you money.

Financial adviser Scott Haywood says for consumers making big purchases such as electronics like TVs, smartphones and tablets don't be afraid to ask for a better deal.

"A lot of people will have learned through the pandemic to do online comparisons so they will have looked at a TV at five different sites," he says.

"If you are physically in the store you can show your phone or ask if there is anything better you can do, you have a much better chance of getting a discount than if it's over the phone or in person."

sophie.elsworth@news.com.au

@sophieelsworth

KEY SHOPPING DATES

Click Frenzy. Tuesday, November 10, 7pm AEST to midnight, Thursday, November 12.

Singles Day. Wednesday, November 11.

Black Friday. Friday, November 27.

Cyber Monday. Monday, November 30.

Green Monday. Monday, December 14.

TIPS ON GETTING GOOD BANG FOR YOUR BUCK

• Mark in your calendar when discount shopping events are coming.

• Stick to a spending limit, don't get caught up in the moment.

• Check what cashback sites are available and work out whether to sign up.

• Maximise loyalty programs.

• Sign up to your favourite stores to receive alerts on deals, sales.

• Don't be afraid to ask for a better price.

Originally published as $13 Apple iPhone: More Click Frenzy deals and how to make cash