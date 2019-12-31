13 criminal cases that shocked the Whitsundays in 2019

Police reopened an investigation into the murder of Jay Brogden after receiving “new“ information. Picture: Supplied

A COLD case was reopened, there were two police shootings and a siege this year among other high-profile incidents put before the court.

Cold case reopened

A MAN, 33, was arrested in April and charged with murder in relation to the death of Jay Brogden in Airlie Beach in 2007.

Jay Anthony Brogden was a 21-year-old who went missing from Cannonvale in April 2007.

Police reopened investigations in March after receiving “new” information in January from new witnesses.

A second man was arrested in Coffs Harbour in March by New South Wales police before he was extradited and charged with murder in late September.

The pair remain in custody and are due to face court in March next year.

Cedar Creek Falls shooting

TWO police officers fired their guns after a man accused of lighting fires near Cedar Creek Falls allegedly rammed his car into police.

He was spotted by a helicopter pilot who allegedly spotted the man lighting a fire.

He faced several charges including setting fire to vegetation, damaging property by fire, dangerous operation of a vehicle, being adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, resisting arrest, obstructing police, possessing dangerous drugs and trespassing.

His case will be brought before the courts again at a later date.

Attack on pregnant partner

A COLLINSVILLE man was jailed after he stabbed his pregnant partner with a butter knife and jumped on her stomach.

The prosecutor described the attack as the most serious case of domestic violence she had come across.

The man was ordered to serve two consecutive sentences meaning he would be jailed until December 25, 2023.

Police officers shot man in Bowen

AN ARMED man was shot by police after he allegedly smashed through the back doors of the Bowen Police Station in October.

The 35-year-old was been charged with two counts of serious assault on police, as well as single counts of attempted murder, committing acts intending to do grievous bodily harm and break and enter premises after the incident.

Coach given ban and good behaviour bond

WHITSUNDAY Brahmans coach and high school youth support worker Tye James Ingebrigtsen was banned from driving for two years and given a six-month $1000 good behaviour bond after he was busted disqualified driving on Eimeo Rd because he missed the bus to school.

He was also found in possession of steroids.

Cops found two vials and 22 needles in a box stashed in the cupboard of Mr Ingebrigtsen’s Blacks Beach home on November 1 this year.

He said the steroids were used to help with rehabilitation after injuring his shoulder in 2017.

Bowen siege

A MAN threatened to set gas cylinders and petrol alight when police tried to remove him from his former property outside Bowen during a siege in April.

Brett George Fallon, 60, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to charges of obstructing police and unlawfully remaining in a dwelling.

Police negotiators were called in and police tactically removed themselves from the property as Fallon had previously poured petrol on himself and walked into a fire in 2013.

Drive-by shooter sought debts

A MAN pleaded guilty to a total of eight offences after he committed a drive-by shooting in Bowen in an attempt to reclaim owed debts.

The victim of the shooting was welcoming friends to his home when Steven James O’davis committed the offence.

O’davis’ defence solicitor said he had become increasingly concerned about his finances after finding out his current Centrelink payments were soon to be cut and was seeking to be repaid the $6000 owed to him by the victim.

Cruel animal abuse

TWO men who assaulted a possum near Airlie Beach were handed nine months’ probation after the cruel attack was posted on social media.

Chatmongkol Norna, 19, grabbed a possum by its tail from a nearby tree before Connor Anthony Hard, 18, punched the possum three times.

Christmas Eve crime

TWO police officers suffered minor injuries after a driver allegedly rammed their vehicle during a random breath test at Airlie Beach on Christmas Eve.

The driver has not yet been identified.

Gel blaster incident

A BOWEN man was fined after he was seen on a hotel balcony shooting at pedestrians on the ground with a gel blaster.

Prison time for spitting

A MAN who spat in the face of a 20-year-old fast-food outlet manager was sent to prison for four months.

“The manager advised the defendant she could not change the set menu and he yelled ‘sh*t service’ and spat through the window into the face of the 20-year-old victim, who was overcome with a feeling of disgust,” police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said during court proceedings.

Adani protester to pay $10,000

AN ADANI protester was issued a $10,000 fine and ordered to pay costs after she locked herself onto a railway line at Bowen.

Freya Rowe Nolin, 21, of Perth, locked her arms into a steel lock-on device that required four police officer to remove her.

She later appealed and had the fine reduced to $1000.

Family favour fine

A WOMAN from Jubilee Pocket was fined $450 and ordered to pay restitution after slipping her Mum more than $130 worth of groceries while serving her at Master Butchers Whitsunday in September.

