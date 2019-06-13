13 things to do this weekend

Aussie Mackay Movie Under the Stars

When: Friday from 6-9pm.

Where: Walkerston State School, McColl St, Walkerston.

What's happening: The public is invited to a screening of Pete's Dragon under the stars at Walkerston State School. Entry to the movie is a gold coin donation per person or $5 for a family. Refreshments can be purchased from the school tuckshop, with all funds raised going back to Walkerston State School.

River Street Twilight Market

When: Friday from 4-8pm.

Where: Bluewater Quay, River Street.

What's happening: A community night market showcasing local food, farmers and artisan makers. The River Street Twilight Markets provides a beautiful riverside experience for families, couples and singles. Bring a blanket and relax on your Friday night under the stars and by the river. Tune out to the vibes of local music and enjoy a delicious food experience.

Questacon Science Circus presenter Catherine Nielsen at the Pop-up Science Centre. CONTRIBUTED

Shell Questacon Science Circus

When: Saturday from 11am to 4pm.

Where: MECC Plenary Halls.

What's happening: Spin yourself until you're dizzy, compare your reflexes to a Formula 1 driver and see your fingertips under the microscope with the Shell Questacon Science Circus. The MECC will be overflowing with exciting hands-on science exhibits when the Science Circus and its colourful semi-trailer roll into town for an exhibition of their 'pop-up' science centre. Visitors of all ages can enjoy over 40 interactive science exhibits and watch spectacular science shows as Science Circus presenters stand on light globes, lie on a bed of nails and levitate beach balls. Tickets available from mecc.com.au.

Peter Faust Dam Open Day

When: Saturday from 10am-2pm.

Where: Lake Proserpine.

What's happening: Enjoy a fun day out with the family and come along to the Peter Faust Dam Open Day at the main lakeside picnic area (Station Road, Lake Proserpine). Meet your local 'dam' crew on a free guided tour of the dam that will explain how it works and delve into its history. Whitsunday Regional Council will also be sharing information about the Lake Proserpine Master Plan and preparing for extreme weather. There'll be a sausage sizzle, cold drinks, fish and chips van as well as plenty of fun activities for the kids including a jumping castle and more.

Artists Alfredo and Isabel Aquilizan will open a community art project at Artspace. Contributed

Artist Floor Talk

When: Saturday from 10.30am-12pm.

Where: Artspace Mackay.

What's happening: Internationally renowned artists Alfredo and Isabel Aquilizan will give a free exhibition floor talk. During this informative event, the artists will discuss their art practice and the exhibition, Take Root (Colony): Project Another Country. Auslan interpreted and all are welcome.

Filipino community celebration

When: Saturday from 6pm.

Where: St Patrick's Hall, River Street.

What's happening: The Filipino community of Mackay will celebrate the 122nd anniversary of Philippine independence. Entertainment will include soloist Cecil Hyde, Filipino folk dances, Zumba led by Susan Attard, and a youth dance.

Disney show

When: Saturday from 2pm.

Where: Created Performing Art Studio, 5 Wellington St.

What's happening: Created Performing Arts Studio is presenting its mid-year showcase - The Wonderful World of Disney. Cost is $5 but children under the age of six are admitted free.

Children learn from nature through a workshop at the Mackay Community Gardens. contributed

Garden Appreciation Party

When: Saturday at 11am-1pm.

Where: Mackay Community Garden

What's happening: Join Mackay Community Garden for some music, food and memories. The gardens are having a party to celebrate and thank people who have contributed to creating the gardens. It started from a simple idea and a green field to now a flourishing garden. RSVP by Facebook messenger or email info@mackaycommunitygarden.org.

Tania Adda and the Just Clowning Around Team at Sarina Relay For Life last year. Reuben Wylie

Sarina 2019 Relay For Life

When: Saturday from 2pm-Sunday 8am.

Where: Showgrounds Road, Sarina.

What's happening: Relay For Life is a community fundraising challenge raising vital funds for cancer patients. Each Relay event is organised by passionate, local volunteers, and is an experience that will stay with you forever. The event brings communities together to celebrate survivors and recognise the unsung heroes - their carers. A candlelight ceremony will be held for people who have died from cancer.

Some of the vehicles from the Monsters Festival of Fire show. Angela Seng

Monster trucks

When: Saturday at 3pm.

Where: Macs Speedway, 13 Grants Rd, Palmyra.

What's happening: The Monsters Festival of Fire is coming to Mac's Speedway. There will be monster trucks, freestyle motocross, a flame throwing jet van, crazy car stunts, Syco Sam and his hilarious stunt show with his mates Dipsy and Tipsy. And a massive fireworks display to conclude the night. Tickets available from monstertruckpromotionsaustralia.com/component/jem/venue/28-mac-speedway

Slade Point Community Gardens' market

When: Sunday, 9am-1pm.

Where: Slade Point Community Garden, Wren St.

What's happening: The Slade Point Community Gardens will be hosting a market with a variety of stall and demonstrations.

2019 Pioneer Valley Show

When: Sunday from 6am-10pm.

Where: 1 Peoples St, Finch Hatton

What's happening: The Pioneer Valley Show is an iconic event in the community, widely regarded by many as the best one day show in Queensland. A country-orientated fun, family day, the show consistently attracts crowds of over 16,000 people and transforms the small town of Finch Hatton into a sea of colour and excitement. Tickets available at the gate.

Robertson Brothers '60s Variety Show

When: Sunday, 2pm.

Where: MECC Auditorium.

What's happening: Relive the good old days with The Robertson Brothers '60s Variety Show featuring, direct from the hit musical Jersey Boys, Simon Brook McLachlan. An amazing interactive live variety TV style show, featuring hits from The Everly Brothers, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, The Bee Gees and The Hollies. Tickets available from mecc.com.au.