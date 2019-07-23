Menu
There are 1300 vacancies in the Queensland resources sector that need filling.
1300 jobs need filling in Qld resources, 17 near Gympie

Shelley Strachan
by
23rd Jul 2019 1:40 PM
AUSTRALIAN job seekers looking for new opportunities should consider applying for the 1300 vacancies currently on offer in the Queensland resources sector, Queensland Resources Council (QRC) Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane said.

"Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack is spot on when he says there are good paying jobs in regional Australia for people who are prepared to take them," Mr Macfarlane said.

"In Queensland, many of those highly paid jobs are in the resources sector.

"There are about 1300 vacancies currently advertised, and almost three-quarters of those jobs pay more than $100,000 each year.

"Those jobs are ready for the taking for people who want to have a go in regional Queensland.

"Jobs in the resources sector offer a skilled and rewarding career and they provide a long-term career path. The resources sector will be returning royalty taxes and community benefits to our state for decades into the future.

"The majority of those jobs are in and around Queensland's significant regional communities like Mackay, Gladstone, Rockhampton, Townsville and Toowoomba.

"The resources sector is so important to the Queensland economy that there are jobs in just about every region, extending from Brisbane to Cairns.

"We welcome Australians who want to move to the Sunshine State to work in the resources sector."

The advertised positions by region include the following, noting some roles are advertised in multiple regions (SEEK.com.au):

Mackay and Coalfields 474

Brisbane 323

Gladstone and Central Queensland 106

Western Queensland 106

Townsville 77

Mount Isa 83

Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast 68

Toowoomba and Darling Downs 53

Cairns and Far North Queensland 38

Sunshine Coast 7

Bundaberg and Wide Bay 10

Gympie Times

