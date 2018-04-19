14 drink drivers face their day in court

STUPID DECISION: The car Xavier Strawson crashed on the Island Dr round-about earlier this month.

STUPID DECISION: The car Xavier Strawson crashed on the Island Dr round-about earlier this month. Jessica Lamb

XAVIER Tody Strawson was so drunk when he got behind the wheel that he couldn't even navigate a roundabout and crashed his friend's car into a light pole.

A feat, as Magistrate Simon Young pointed out, which eerily echoed a fellow international traveller's circumstances - Omer Shmuel Itshaky.

"I will just add there for effect, there was another international driver before the court today, who was charged driving under the influence causing death,” Mr Young said.

"This is too prevalent in the community both by locals and tourists.”

Police prosecutor senior constable Hannah Beard told the court the ProSail Airlie Beach deckhand blew 0.195 after a night drinking with friends led to the crash just after midnight on April 1.

The 27-year-old UK national has been on a working holiday visa for the last 18 months which is due to expire in September.

Duty lawyer Danny Yarrow said Strawson knew it was a stupid decision.

"At .195, almost four times over the legal limit, you were driving a borrowed car, were a danger to yourself and other road users, you were not in a condition to drive,” Mr Young said.

The judge continued to slam the 14 individuals charged with drink driving who fronted Proserpine court on Monday.

"I'm getting heartily sick and tired of the drink and drug driving coming before this court every week.”

Strawson lost his licence for 12 months, issued a $1500 fine with a conviction recorded.

Other guilty drink driving pleas included Bloomsbury woman Rhonda Kaye Dodds, 48, who blew 0.061 when she got her car stuck after driving through flood waters on Midge Point Rd, Bloomsbury at 3.30am on February 28.

Dodds had her licence disqualified for one month, received a $350 fine but no conviction recorded.