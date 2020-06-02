14-year-old car accident victim was an ‘amazing spirit’

THE heartbroken family of 14-year-old Lilly Walsh, who died in a tragic car accident near Tipperary Station, say she was a true Territory girl who loved being out bush, riding horses and always had a smile on her face.

The MacKillop Catholic College Year Nine student died instantly when she fell off the back of a moving ute.

The accident happened on a private property about 36km east of the Daly River on Saturday night.

She had been in the ute with four other teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl who was flown to hospital in stable condition, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the accident.

The teenagers had been returning from a fishing trip when the tragic accident occurred.

14-year-old Lilly Walsh has been described as a true Territory girl. Picture: Supplied

Her mother Jolene Walsh told the NT News their family, who live in Noonamah, had been left devastated by her sudden death.

"Lilly was just so full of life, she milked life for all it's worth and has been that way since she was born," she said.

"She spent her whole life never complaining, she just had fun.

"It didn't matter where she was or who she was with, she made them feel amazing."

Mrs Walsh said the 14-year-old loved horses and would regularly help her mum with the equine therapy she did working at Yarraman Territory.

Lilly Walsh loved being out bush and riding horses. Picture: Supplied

"She used to work after school with my horses and she helped do therapy with kids and horses," she said.

"Lilly had such an amazing spirit and she was a bush girl at heart.

"She was only eight weeks old when she went on her first fishing and hunting trip.

"She wanted to travel the world and she's going to get her wish because she's going to be cremated and released to the world."

MacKillop Catholic College has also issued a statement on behalf of Lilly's friends at the school.

"Lilly you are an unimaginable loss to our whole College," they said.

"Our friend, you are a beautiful young woman. You are loving and real. Your kindness, your smile and your cheerfulness would fill any room.

"We will miss you saying to us: 'Excuse we where is my hug?'

"Lilly we are sending you thousands of hugs and expect that you will, with the help of Mary MacKillop, send us enough for each day of our lives.

Car accident victim Lilly Walsh. Picture: Supplied

"You were the person anyone could go to when we needed a shoulder and you knew exactly the right words to say.

"We will ensure that your beautiful spirit continues to live on through each of us. Your love for horses, your friends and your family has touched our hearts forever.

"We will never be the same again.

"When we hear your favourite music or share your favourite food you will be there with us always.

"Lilly you are forever in our hearts. Thank you for sharing part of our journey with us."

