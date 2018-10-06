Menu
A crab boat has become stranded on a beach at Mudjimba.
A crab boat has become stranded on a beach at Mudjimba. Contributed
14m crab boat stranded on Coast beach

Scott Sawyer
by
6th Oct 2018 10:18 AM

A CRAB boat with a fouled propeller has ended up stranded on Mudjimba Beach.

Coast Guard officers are assessing the 14.5m boat, which has started to draw a crowd.

The crew was able to get off the boat safely before it was beached.

They will have to wait until high tide this afternoon, when efforts will be made to pull the stricken vessel back out to sea.

Other boats had tried to hold it in place but could not stop it ending up a few hundred metres south of the Mudjimba boardwalk.

It's understood this afternoon's tide will be higher than this morning and provide the best chance to free the boat.

    Local Partners