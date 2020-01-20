Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

14yo charged over alleged stabbing attack at shopping centre

by Brianna Morris-Grant
20th Jan 2020 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A 14-YEAR-OLD has been charged after another teen was allegedly stabbed and bashed at a Gold Coast shopping centre last week.

Police were called to Robina Town Centre about 5.30pm last Thursday, after reports a 13-year-old had been attacked with a knife.

Another teen has now been charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug utensils, shoplifting and obstructing police.

Police allege the 13-year-old was with a group of three friends when they got into an argument with another group they didn't know.

The teen has now been charged over the alleged incident.
The teen has now been charged over the alleged incident.

The boy suffered a "big gash on his hand" but the injuries were not life-threatening.

Queensland Ambulance Media confirmed he was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with a serious laceration to his left hand.

Police say he was slashed with the knife before falling to the ground and being kicked and punched by the alleged offender.

More Stories

Show More
arrest bashing charges robina town centre stabbing youth crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gravel, rocks used to extensively damage bulldozer

        premium_icon Gravel, rocks used to extensively damage bulldozer

        Crime Police are appealing for information after a bulldozer was ‘extensively’ damaged in Collinsville.

        IN COURT: 50+ due in Proserpine court

        premium_icon IN COURT: 50+ due in Proserpine court

        Crime Each week a number of people face Proserpine court on a range of different...

        GALLERY: All the action from the Bowen Rodeo by the Reef

        premium_icon GALLERY: All the action from the Bowen Rodeo by the Reef

        Rodeo Thrills, chills and spills were all part of the evening when Bowen hosted the Rodeo...

        Shark attacks take $61m bite out of Whitsundays tourism

        premium_icon Shark attacks take $61m bite out of Whitsundays tourism

        News LNP blames declining tourism numbers on shark attacks.