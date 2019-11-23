Menu
A teenage girl has been charged after a botched carjacking attempt in Collingwood.
A teenage girl has been charged after a botched carjacking attempt in Collingwood. Picture: Kevin Farmer
14yo girl arrested after bungled carjacking attempt

by Angelica Snowden
23rd Nov 2019 9:16 AM
A 14-YEAR-OLD girl has been arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on a female driver and trying to steal her car.

The victim told police that she was allegedly approached by the teenager after she parked her car outside an apartment building in Collingwood about midnight on Friday night.

The alleged carjacker grabbed the victim's keys and got into her car but couldn't start it.

The victim then fought back, retrieving her keys from the teen who then fled along Stanley St.

Police patrolled the area and found the teenager hiding under a car on Wellington St.

The victim suffered a minor injury to her hand as a result of the bungled carjacking.

The teen was interviewed by police in relation aggravated carjacking, assault and weapon offences.

She is expected to appear at a children's court later this morning.

