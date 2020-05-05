Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RULES STILL APPLY: Despite some restrictions being lifted, social distancing regulations are still in place.
RULES STILL APPLY: Despite some restrictions being lifted, social distancing regulations are still in place.
News

More than $20k in fines handed out at Bowen hostel party

Anna Wall
5th May 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PARTY at Bowen Backpackers has landed 15 people in hot water, with Bowen Police issuing fines for breaching of public health orders.

The backpackers reportedly held a party at the Bowen Backpackers hostel on Saturday, May 2.

Bowen Police said they were called to the hostel about 10.30pm on Saturday and on arrival found a number of people who were not complying with health and social distancing restrictions.

Each of the backpackers was reprimanded with a $1334 fine for failure to comply with a public health order.

Bowen Police Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd said it was important to remind people that social distancing rules had not changed, despite the easing of some restrictions on May 1.

Sgt Shepherd said social distancing laws would still be strictly enforced and anyone caught ignoring the rules would be liable for penalties.

bowen backpackers bowen police station coronavirus covid-19 non-compliance fine queensland police servce
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Aggressive' man tasered at Airlie Beach house party

        premium_icon 'Aggressive' man tasered at Airlie Beach house party

        News Police tasered a man at a house party, after he allegedly became aggressive and uncooperative - he was later charged with assaulting police.

        MAYOR: Whitsunday residents ‘deserve to be rewarded’

        premium_icon MAYOR: Whitsunday residents ‘deserve to be rewarded’

        News Mayor Andrew Willcox has supported calls for some restrictions to be lifted next...

        ‘Tsunami’ of bankruptcies, business collapses to smash Qld

        premium_icon ‘Tsunami’ of bankruptcies, business collapses to smash Qld

        Business ‘Tsunami’ of bankruptcies, business collapses tipped

        Border openings unlikely ‘anytime soon’: Premier

        premium_icon Border openings unlikely ‘anytime soon’: Premier

        News Premier says Queensland travel to come before border openings