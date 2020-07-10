15 projects funded: Suite of revamps on way to Whitsundays

Wangaratta Caravan Park is set to revamp its pool after funding was announced for the project.

Wangaratta Caravan Park is set to revamp its pool after funding was announced for the project.

A RAFT of exciting projects are set to charge ahead in the Whitsundays after funding was confirmed through the Works for Queensland program.

More than $11 million will be shared across the Whitsunday, Mackay and Isaac regions, backing 34 projects and creating or supporting 249 local jobs.

In announcing the projects yesterday, Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the positive impacts would be felt almost immediately.

“This program is specifically designed to help councils get their communities back on their feet as quickly as possible and minimise any long-term effects of the global coronavirus pandemic which is impacting economies around the world,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“We’re continuing to manage the health response and that means we have started delivering Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.”

More stories:

Job-creating projects on cards after $2.72M given to region

Bowen growers eye ‘huge potential’ in Japanese market

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Whitsunday council

Assistant Minister for Treasury and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, it was important to lay a strong foundation for economic recovery across the state.

“That means we’re supporting local businesses and local jobs wherever we can,” she said.

The projects confirmed for the Whitsunday Regional Council area are:

Wangaratta Caravan Park pool refurbishment

The Wangaratta Caravan Park attracts an average of 7000 visitors each year.

The project proposes to refurbish the pool amenities as follows:

– Clean, treat and resurface the pool walls

– Remove and replace capping and tiles

– Replace skimmer box and plumbing

– Install a new salt water filtration system

Wangaratta Caravan Park

Proserpine Aquatic Facility residence demolition and kiosk renewal

The Proserpine Aquatic Facility attracts an average of 36,000 patrons annually.

To improve the facilities and reduce risks it is proposed to:

– Demolish the Proserpine pool residence, which includes asbestos

– Upgrade the kiosk including planning and design of new kiosk

Bowen Aquatic Facility Town Pool Amenity Upgrade – Stage 1 and 2

The Bowen Pool attracts an average of 54,000 patrons each year.

The project will look to upgrade the amenities and enable the asset to comply with Australian Standards AS 1428.1-2009.

This will be achieved by:

– Designing disability/unisex amenity

– Installing disability/unisex toilet, change room and separate showers

– Refurbishing existing amenity (male and female toilet blocks)

Cannonvale Depot Office roof replacement

This project will look to improve the sustainability of the Cannonvale Works Depot Office and Workshop through roof sheeting replacement and cyclone upgrade to roof framing.

Les Stagg Oval grandstand renewal

Les Stagg Oval is a popular sports park for all ages.

The existing 100 person grandstand is dilapidated.

This project will demolish the existing grandstand and construct a fit-for-purpose grandstand.

NRL trial Cowboys v Mackay Cutters at Les Stagg Oval in Proserpine in 2016.

Collinsville Youth Coalition amenities renewal

To improve the youth coalition amenities block in Collinsville to service users it is proposed to:

– Demolish the existing amenities facility

– Construct a new modular style disabled compliant amenities block

Bowen Water Park renewal

To renew and improve the Bowen Water Park it is proposed to:

– Replace the soft fall flooring

– Install water loss reduction bunting

– Tighten blue water slide joins and repaint side

Cannonvale Foreshore Hall new playground

The playground at the Cannonvale After School Care Facility is an ageing coppers log construction that has reached end of life.

This project proposes to:

– Remove existing coppers log playground

– Install a new fit for purpose modular playground

Cannonvale Foreshore Hall roof renewal (after school care)

The Cannonvale Hall is used as an after school care facility and community facility and recent building condition inspections identified it as needing an urgent roof renewal.

Works to include installing a new roof.

Whitsunday Coast Airport roof renewal

The project will look at repairing the airport roof and improving the airport facility through constructing a new roof and installing solar.

Whitsunday Coast Airport.

Continuation of pedestrian path lighting on Airlie foreshore

The project will extend on the initial Airlie Foreshore Project to ensure that lighting standard P3 is adhered to along the Fairy Tree Park segment of footpath.

Works to include installing additional LED lights above the footpath.

Proserpine water and sewer admin re-roof

The Proserpine Water and Sewerage Administration building has been identified as having structural issues with the roof and wall cladding to the main office.

Proposed works include:

– Replace roof sheeting, flashings, wall sheeting

– Repair roof structure

Bowen Aerodrome Workcamp

The Bowen Workcamp residence exterior cladding and footings to the structure are failing. The proposal is to clad over existing external walls with PVC cladding and restump the building using HDG steel posts.

Bowen Aerodrome sewerage treatment renewal

The Bowen Aerodrome amenities have seen a substantial increase in use with the Whitsunday Skydivers operating from the site.

To meet increased demand it is proposed to replace the sewerage treatment system at the Bowen Aerodrome amenities building.

Collinsville Pool amenity and kiosk upgrade

The Collinsville Pool attracts an average of 16,000 patrons each year and amenities require upgrades in particular to comply with Australian Standards AS 1428.1-2009.

Works to include:

– Design disability/unisex amenity and existing amenity (male and female toilet blocks)

– Install disability/unisex toilet, changeroom and shower separate