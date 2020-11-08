15 things you missed in the Whitsunday council meeting

(From left) Whitsunday Regional Council Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker, Division 5 councillor Gary Simpson, Division 2 councillor Al Grundy, Mayor Andrew Willcox, Deputy Mayor and Division 3 councillor John Collins, Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford and Division 4 councillor Michelle Wright. Picture: Jordan Gilliland

HERE are 15 things you may have missed at the Whitsunday Regional Council’s latest meeting.

Echo Park Speedway

In late September, a dispute over land at the Echo Park Speedway sparked debate at the council table as the lease owners claimed they had been locked out of their own property.

At the time, Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker wanted to confirm the group was ticking the boxes needed to run as an association in terms of annual general meetings and memberships.

A report outlining the organisation’s activities was brought before the council at the last meeting.

Councillors unanimously agreed to receive the report and continue to work with the owners of the speedway for future activities.

The council will continue to work with the owners of Echo Park Speedway. Picture: File

Sporting loans and leases

Bowen Tennis Association and the Whitsunday Tennis Club both have trustee leases with the council for their courts.

Both organisations applied to renew the leases and continue operating out of the respective sites.

In both cases, the councillors unanimously agreed to enter negotiations for a trustee lease.

The Bowen Golf Club will receive an interest free loan from the council of $30,000 over five years.

Land sale

Councillors unanimously voted to sell an empty block of council-owned land for the construction of a new commercial building.

The contract was awarded to the sole tender applicant, Bowen Rail Company, which is owned by mining company Adani.

The building will be used as the central operating office for Bowen Rail Company and as an operational control centre for the new rail line.

An empty lot in Bowen will be transformed into an office space for Bowen Rail Company. Picture: Elyse Wurm

Councillor pay

The Local Government Remuneration and Discipline Commission regularly review and determine how much councillors are paid.

Mayors, councillors and chief executive officers can give submissions to the commission to change their pay.

However, the councillors voted unanimously not to recommend a change to the commission, meaning their remuneration would remain the same.

Debt

Councillors discussed being owed more than $20 million from ratepayers and third parties during the previous meeting.

The debtor report for the first quarter of the 2020-21 financial year revealed the $20.5 million owed was an increase of about $6 million from the end-of-year debtors figure last financial year.

Division 2 councillor Al Grundy asked whether this was typical for the time of year.

Council’s corporate services director Jason Bradshaw said the number was generally “consistent” with the past few financial years

“It’s important to note given the times that we’re in that we’re generally satisfied,” he said.

Councillors reviewed changes to the budget. Picture: Laura Thomas

Budget

The council budget was adopted in July, however councillors unanimously voted on several changes to the figures at the last meeting.

The council reviewed its financial performance up to September 30 and “identified several revisions, both positive and negative”, which will be incorporated into the amended budget.

$70,000 will be moved from the insurance reserve to fund capital works projects while $3,779,706 will be moved from the same reserve to fund capital works projects.

$2,616,000 from the insurance reimbursement reserve will be channelled into the Shute Harbour redevelopment project.

The revised budget means there is now a projected surplus of $184,358, which is $75,000 more than originally forecast.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the movements to and from the reserve were not a bad thing for the council.

“The reserve is used as a tool,” he said.

“We put money in and out of there all the time.

“I wouldn’t like our press to be writing a story that this council is going to the pantry and raiding the silverware, that is certainly not the case.”

Changes to the budget mean the Airlie Beach parking study will soon be under way. Picture: Laura Thomas

Parking study

The parking study in Airlie Beach will be funded under changes to the budget.

A request for quotation will be sent out in the coming weeks before tenders are assessed in December.

The study will take place over the Christmas period to gauge the parking situation during the peak periods.

Once the study is complete, the council will have a clearer picture of whether they need to explore options for more parking in Airlie Beach.

Regional jobs board

Earlier this year, the council resolved to launch a regional jobs board that would pull together employment opportunities across the Whitsundays.

In the meeting, councillors agreed to allow Uworkin to be the sole supplier of the site under the Whitsunday Regional Council brand and control.

Employers will be able to create profiles to advertise their jobs while residents can upload and submit their resume.

The platform also scrapes other job sites for vacancies and collates them into one list.

The proposed accommodation includes 48 demountable buildings set up across six lots on Barclay and Mill St, next to the Mount Coolon Hotel. Picture: Supplied

Mount Coolon workers camp

Councillors agreed to put an application for a 192-bed workers camp in Mt Coolon on ice.

Councillors discussed a development earmarked for six lots on Barclay and Mill St, next to the Mount Coolon Hotel, with 48 demountable buildings, each with four rooms and ensuites.

However, the development will be put on hold after councillors argued problems with dust from large vehicles, parking issues and telecommunications demands from the camp would negatively impact residents.

Councillors debated the proposal for more than 40 minutes in the meeting with Mayor Andrew Willcox saying residents of the existing camp were parking their trucks in front of Mt Coolon residents’ homes and blocking their driveways.

“The people of Mt Coolon are the salt of the earth, really lovely people, and they’re supportive of development,” he said.

“But they just don’t want to be run over the top of and that’s what’s happening at the moment.”

A report into the issues will be brought before the council at the next meeting on Tuesday.

Foxdale Quarry

Councillors debated the requirement and conditions for the supply of material under the Disaster Recovery Funding guidelines.

The quarry is owned by the council and the guidelines state that materials supplied by the council as an eligible undertaking must exclude profit and overheads even if these products are tendered.

Several options were put to the council to ensure they still comply with national competition policy.

The recommended solution was that the quarry retained its full commercial ability to tender and supply product at market rates and the general fund absorbs any shortfall in DRFA.

Councillors amended the recommendation and removed the clause that the general fund would absorb the claim value.

The motion was carried five to one with Division 5 councillor Gary Simpson against the change.

The Whitsunday Paradise estate will include a shopping complex with a childcare centre. Picture: Supplied

Whitsunday Paradise Estate

The $1.1 billion Whitsunday Paradise housing estate in Bowen was given the green light by the council.

The masterplanned community will have 2000 houses for up to 5000 people, boosting the Bowen population by 50 per cent of what it is today.

Councillors unanimously supported the preliminary approval for the layout of the whole site and the development approvals for stage three of the project at the ordinary meeting in Proserpine.

The estate will include a commercial centre, sports fields, parks, a service centre with food outlets and the potential for tourist accommodation.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the project had been “a long time coming” but that it would be “a good outcome all around”.

Mt Coolon waste

Councillors discussed the pressure on the current waste services at Mount Coolon as officers revealed commercial dumping could add an extra $16,000 to the council bill every year.

Division 4 councillor Michelle Wright said action needed to be taken on the waste services for the sake of residents.

“It’s totally reached it’s capacity out there with all the commercial waste that’s been dumped and the ratepayers are paying for that ultimately,” she said.

“We don’t want that to continue.”

Councillors resolved to support a submission to the Queensland Government for $150,480 in funding to close the Mount Coolon landfill and establish a new waste transfer station.

The government grant would add to a $37,620 co-contribution from the council.

If successful, the council hoped to build a new $188,100 transfer site with monthly skip bin removal.

Several gravel roads will be restored after funding was secured. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Roads

Councillors discussed the DRFA progress report for September with progress on roads set to continue.

The restoration of several gravel road works has been approved by the QRA with $2.09 million going to Proserpine, $7.38 million to the Bowen area and $7.55 million to Collinsville.

The restoration of damage to Strathalbyn Rd has been lodged and assessed by QRA at $2.2 million.

Memorial plaque request

Council received a request from Chris Connell and Eric Bottle to install a memorial plaque for the late Dale Hell.

Council officers approved the request and the memorial plaque will be placed on the bench seat at the headland of the Airlie Beach foreshore.

Ms Hell was an active journalist, businessperson and author and was also passionately involved with many local social activities such as the bowls and bridge clubs.

Merinda drain

Division 4 councillor Michelle Wright arranged an onsite visit to the drain on Compton St in Merinda.

She said there were several issues with the drain and hoped a visit with the mayor and director of infrastructure services would help the council formulate solutions.

Whitsunday Regional Council will meet again on Tuesday in Proserpine.