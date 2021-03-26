15 years of memories: From dog food rush to Debbie

Big W Cannonvale second-in-charge Edwina Wells (centre) has been at the store since it opened 15 years ago. The store will celebrate the birthday on Saturday, March 27. Edwina is pictured with Big W team members Rita Crooks (left) and Rae Baxter (right). Photo: Elyse Wurm

Big W Cannonvale second-in-charge Edwina Wells (centre) has been at the store since it opened 15 years ago. The store will celebrate the birthday on Saturday, March 27. Edwina is pictured with Big W team members Rita Crooks (left) and Rae Baxter (right). Photo: Elyse Wurm

As a big Cannonvale store prepares to celebrate a milestone birthday, a staff member who has been walking the aisles since it opened has taken us back to where it all began.

Dog food was flying off the shelves and Airlie Beach residents could lay claim to their own department store.

Big W opened in Cannonvale in March 2006 and assistant store manager Edwina Wells remembers the opening was highly anticipated.

"It made a huge difference to families, bringing good quality and affordable products to the Whitsundays," she said.

"I remember dog food used to sell like crazy, people from out west would come and buy pallets of it because we used to sell it super cheap.

"The big thing would be clothing and manchester, as there really wasn't anything here for the community."

Ms Wells joined the Big W team in December 2005, a few months before the store was due to open.

She joined the team during a difficult time in her life as she applied just after her 15-year-old son fell from a horse and spent time in the intensive care unit.

Ms Wells remembers from the beginning, Big W helped with time off whenever it was needed.

"It was amazing coming into a new job at the Whitsunday store, even the culture back then was so understanding and supportive," she said.

"If I needed time off to spend time with my son, who was recovering, they completely understood and were there for me."

Now 15 years on, Ms Wells' son is a 30-year-old electrician and she is still a friendly face for customers at the Cannonvale store.

Ms Wells said the most memorable time was enduring Cyclone Debbie in 2017.

A few days after the cyclone hit Ms Wells went back to Big W to investigate the damage to find the garden centre was flooded and couldn't be operated, but the store held up pretty well.

"With some leaks and some stock damage the worst of it - other than the loss of work for a week - it wasn't too bad," she said.

"The customers were so glad to see normality return after Debbie hit.

"They mostly needed clothes, the basic stuff, or some bits and pieces for Easter.

"All the trucks were backed up across the Whitsundays, but we did our best to support the community and get things back to normal, as normality is what everyone needed at the time."

Another challenge hit in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused upheaval around the world.

But after all that, Ms Wells and the Big W team are excited to be celebrating the 15th birthday with door raffles, a tropical theme and more on Saturday.

"Fifteen years has gone so quick," she said.

"My best part is I really enjoy the interactions with customers and how our store helps out the community."