150+ players line up for hit of golf across week

Another big week at Proserpine Golf Club with more that 150 players turning up to compete.

Another big week at Proserpine Golf Club with more that 150 players turning up to compete.

PROSERPINE GOLF: It was another big week at the Proserpine Golf Club even though the weather looked threatening each morning.

One hundred and fifty-four players turned out for Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday competitions.

On Saturday, Sam Deicke took out the men’s stableford with 42 points, from Scott Lee 39 and Rob Smith on 38 on a count back.

The place getters were Mick Cragg 38, Peter Lewis and Lewis Tuck 37, Bruce Fielder and Dan O’Donnell, 36 followed by Aaron Watts, John Grosskreutz and Theunis Venter on 35.

Ben Ryan, Troy Smith and Peter Lewis took the pin shots.

In the ladies’ competition, Kath Borer took top spot on 38 from Bernice Petersen on 37.

The place getters were Peta Thomas and Mandy Patterson on 34 and Lyn Muller 33.

The pin shots were taken by Toni Clauss and Elspeth Scotford.

More stories:

READY TO RACE: Big plans for Whitsunday adrenaline junkies

GALLERY: Sportspark’s history of community triumphs

‘How good is that!’ Sport bosses sound off on crowd limits

Thursday’s Division 1 winner was Bruce Fielder with +3 from Lewis Tuck, +2 on a count back.

The Division 2 winner was Lance Lloyd with a great score on +5, from Albert Pini +3.

Rob Smith managed +2 to be first in the other place getters, while Zac Dowde, Mick Ward, Matt Goldman, Perri Simpson, Mat Bower, John Grosskreutz and Chris Brett all on +1.

Six shared the two-shot pot, while Lance Lloyd, Chris Brett, Perri Simpson and Matt Bluck took the pin shots.

The men’s winner on Wednesday was Chris Monk, a visitor from the Katherine Golf Club with 35 points, from Peter Fox on 34.

The ladies’ winner was Wendy Bradley with 36 points, from Elspeth Scotford on 35.

The place getters were Geoff Harrison and Lyn Muller on 33 and Ann Gardel on 32.

The pins were taken out by Lewis Tuck, Elspeth Scotford, Di Dobbins, Wendy Bradley and Ann Gardel.

Next weekend will be monthly medal. A stroke competition for RGH trophy.

Contributed by Peter Lewis.