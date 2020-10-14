$15,000 promise to make your home cyclone season ready

CYCLONE and election season have combined, with the LNP promising a $50 million disaster resilience package for north Queensland.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said the coastal grants package would give residents up to $15,000 to cyclone proof their homes.

Ms Frecklington said the funding would cover up to 75 per cent of upgrades to garage doors, roofs, and windows.

"All of these measures make houses more resilient which reduces damage during a cyclone or major storm event and also reduces insurance premiums," she said.

"It's making people's homes more resilient … and it's getting tradies back into work."

She said more than 3000 homes could benefit from the disaster reliance construction push.

To qualify homes would need to be in a Wind Region C zone, which covers coastal areas north of Bundaberg.

Ms Frecklington said it was concerning that many homes built before 1985 were still "not up to standard".

Whitsunday LNP candidate Amanda Camm said research by the RACQ suggested increasing the number of resilient homes would reduce insurance premiums by up to 20 per cent.

"Homes that are more resilient get less damage and insurance companies have said this will reduce insurance premiums," she said.

The announcement in Mackay comes as the region prepares for a savage wet season, with the La Nina system expected to bring more extreme weather this year.

Ms Frecklington said the grants would not only protect Queenslanders' homes, but also provide a jobs boost to the region's tradies.

She said the grants would create 450 jobs from Bundaberg to Thursday Island and out to the Northern Territory border.

While Ms Frecklington touted a "tradie led recovery" she did not address how the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region could tap into the jobs boost, given the construction skills shortage.

"They must be done by a registered tradie," she said,

"It gives them a pipeline to a career."

Ms Frecklington said she would fight to get the money out the door in time for storm season, if elected on October 31.