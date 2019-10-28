Menu
Education

$15,000 study bonus for early education teachers

by Stephanie Bennett
28th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
MAJOR early education operator G8 Education has announced a flagship scholarship program to get more qualified teachers into the sector.

Partnering with multiple universities, including the Queensland University of Technology, G8 will offer a $15,000 study bonus and paid study time for ­diploma-qualified educators to complete a bachelor's degree.

Brisbane's Courtney Cole, who has been working in the sector for about a decade, is one of about 100 candidates who have already taken up the offer.

Ms Cole, who works at Calamvale's Nottingham World of Learning, said she was thrilled by the program announcement.

Courtney Cole poses with Kaci Daya, 5, at Nottingham World of Learning in Calamvale. Picture: Claudia Baxter
"To know they are committed to investing and supporting you in your professional development is really great to see," she said.

G8 chief executive Gary Carroll said the company aimed to double its number of qualified early childhood teachers.

"One of the great challenges in the early learning sector is attracting and retaining good people," he said.

