$15.4M works for Mackay Isaac Whitsundays projects

Roadworks, town beautification, park and playground upgrades, renewable energy installations, tourism, water and safety.

These are some of the eligible projects that could soon be funded under the latest Works for Queensland funding announced today.

Mackay Regional Council will receive $9.99 million, Whitsunday Regional Council will get $3.84 million to spend and Isaac Regional Council has secured $1.59 million.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert welcomed today’s announcement.

“This is great news for Mackay and for our region’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mrs Gilbert said.

“Another round of Works for Queensland will allow Mackay Regional Council to deliver more jobs and build or upgrade their council infrastructure.

“I know that the Mackay region has already put previous rounds of funding to good use with 137 projects being funded through Works for Queensland, delivering 1438 jobs for locals.

“We’ve already seen Works for Queensland deliver upgrades to playgrounds and park through Mackay, as well as a replacement sound system for the Mackay Entertainment and Convention Centre, I’m excited to see how the next round will deliver for Mackay.”

Local Government Minister Steven Miles announced the allocations for the fourth round of the Works for Queensland program.

“At the last election we committed to bringing back Works for Queensland for a fourth round and today we’re delivering on that commitment,” the Deputy Premier said.

“This is a $200 million pool that will be allocated to councils outside of Queensland’s South East, with the funding improving council infrastructure and delivering local jobs as part of Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.

“So far, Works for Queensland has created more than 21,000 jobs throughout regional Queensland, helping to drive economic recovery where it’s needed the most.”

Local Government Association of Queensland president Mark Jamieson said Works for Queensland was a powerful example of what could be achieved when both levels of government worked together to create jobs and improve local communities.

“This program’s success comes from its targeted focus on funding projects that can be rolled out quickly to provide opportunities and improved facilities for local communities,” the Sunshine Coast Council Mayor said.

“Councils have strongly supported the continuation of Works for Queensland and we welcome the release of this new round of the program at a time when job-creation has never been more important.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the Queensland Government to maintain this program into the future.”

Project submissions close on April 9.

