Cash splash for ‘Braking cycle’ gets young jobseekers on road to work

A massive $15 million funding boost will put thousands of indigenous and underprivileged young jobseekers on the road to getting work.

More than 700 young drivers will benefit from the money, which was allocated to PCYC Queensland's award-winning learner driver mentor program Braking the Cycle, securing the program's future.

Motor Accident Insurance Commission said the $15.96 million would be spent over the next five years to support young people who are trying to obtain their driver's licence.

The program, being delivered at 42 locations including at Crestmead in Logan, will help 700 youngsters this year and the money will allow it to expand.

Through MAIC support, Braking the Cycle has delivered 42,811 hours of supervised driving and assisted 722 participants to get their licence since 2017.

PCYC Queensland CEO Phil Schultz said the money would help vulnerable and disadvantaged youngsters to chalk up the 100 hours needed of supervised driving to get their licence.

"Additional funding will help hundreds of young people to obtain their licence safely, increase their employment and education opportunities and improve road safety outcomes.

It also promotes positive interactions between participants and mentors who foster safe driving behaviours," said Mr Schultz.

MAIC Insurance Commissioner Neil Singleton said he was proud of the partnership and looked forward to positive outcomes over the next five years.

"Braking the Cycle provides life-changing benefits to Queenslanders and we are proud of the number of graduates obtaining their licence and increasing their participation in employment and education activities," said Mr Singleton.

Since inception in 2012, PCYC Braking the Cycle has helped over 1891 young people obtain their driver's licence through a network of over 780 volunteer mentor drivers.

Originally published as $15m for driving lessons for young jobseekers