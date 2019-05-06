Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Labor candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan and Shadow Minister for Skills and Apprenticeships Doug Cameron talk to Bowen TAFE students.
Labor candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan and Shadow Minister for Skills and Apprenticeships Doug Cameron talk to Bowen TAFE students. Jordan Gilliland
News

$1.5m Labor TAFE promise

by Jordan Gilliland
6th May 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Labor has promised a $1.5 million investment into Bowen TAFE if they are elected the coming Federal election.

Labor candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan and Shadow Minister for Skills and Apprenticeships Doug Cameron visited Bowen on April 29 to announce the potential funding.

If elected later this month, $700,000 would be allocated to upgrading facilities at the TAFE to create a manufacturing hub, including a commercial 3D printer, laser cutter and upgrades to machinery used to teach students.

Another $400,000 will be given to the TAFE to create an integrated community learning centre that would allow students and teachers to utilise video conferencing and collaboration systems.

The funding would also allow $400,000 to information and connection technology upgrades, including connecting the campus to the NBN.

Ms Hassan said that there was a skills shortage in Bowen, and the community was calling out for local industry assisted by local jobs.

Susan Kinobe, executive director of corporate services for TAFE North Queensland believed that a contribution to Bowen TAFE would allow students to be even more job ready when they leave their studies.

"TAFE Queensland is all about getting our students job ready once they leave their studies,” Mrs Kinobe said.

"This funding would enable us to create a facility for the community to access and learn in. It would be an investment in training and advanced technology for Bowen”.

The proposed funding for Bowen comes as part of a $440 million TAFE and vocational education injection nationally by Labor if elected.

bowen bowen tafe election promise labor whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Funds in the kitty for a new Whitsunday bowling green

    Funds in the kitty for a new Whitsunday bowling green

    News A green is about to become a reality for this local association.

    • 6th May 2019 5:45 AM
    Man 'pretended to be asleep' to avoid police

    premium_icon Man 'pretended to be asleep' to avoid police

    Crime A drunk man pretended to be asleep in his car to avoid police.

    • 6th May 2019 5:45 AM
    FOR SALE: Popular, unique Whitsundays business on the market

    FOR SALE: Popular, unique Whitsundays business on the market

    Business The shop is much loved feature along Main Street

    • 6th May 2019 5:15 AM
    Pro-Am is heading to Bowen

    premium_icon Pro-Am is heading to Bowen

    Golf More than 30 professional golfers heading to Bowen.