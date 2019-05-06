$1.5m Labor TAFE promise

Labor candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan and Shadow Minister for Skills and Apprenticeships Doug Cameron talk to Bowen TAFE students.

Labor candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan and Shadow Minister for Skills and Apprenticeships Doug Cameron talk to Bowen TAFE students. Jordan Gilliland

Labor has promised a $1.5 million investment into Bowen TAFE if they are elected the coming Federal election.

Labor candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan and Shadow Minister for Skills and Apprenticeships Doug Cameron visited Bowen on April 29 to announce the potential funding.

If elected later this month, $700,000 would be allocated to upgrading facilities at the TAFE to create a manufacturing hub, including a commercial 3D printer, laser cutter and upgrades to machinery used to teach students.

Another $400,000 will be given to the TAFE to create an integrated community learning centre that would allow students and teachers to utilise video conferencing and collaboration systems.

The funding would also allow $400,000 to information and connection technology upgrades, including connecting the campus to the NBN.

Ms Hassan said that there was a skills shortage in Bowen, and the community was calling out for local industry assisted by local jobs.

Susan Kinobe, executive director of corporate services for TAFE North Queensland believed that a contribution to Bowen TAFE would allow students to be even more job ready when they leave their studies.

"TAFE Queensland is all about getting our students job ready once they leave their studies,” Mrs Kinobe said.

"This funding would enable us to create a facility for the community to access and learn in. It would be an investment in training and advanced technology for Bowen”.

The proposed funding for Bowen comes as part of a $440 million TAFE and vocational education injection nationally by Labor if elected.