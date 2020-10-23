Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Concept designs of a community hub in the Northern Beaches.
Concept designs of a community hub in the Northern Beaches.
Politics

$15m pledge for major Northern Beaches community project

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
23rd Oct 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

KAP candidate for Whitsunday Ciaron Paterson has thrown his support behind the Northern Beaches Community Hub project, pledging $15 million towards it.

Mackay Regional Council is seeking State Government funding of $15 million towards the $25 million project.

The Federal Government has already committed $6.5 million.

Mr Paterson said the community hub was a standout council initiative for the region.

“I want to deliver cost effective service delivery to provide a range of community services, activities, programs and events to the Northern Beaches region, encourage co-operation and partnerships across community groups and the private sector,” he said.

KAP candidate for Whitsunday Ciaron Paterson.
KAP candidate for Whitsunday Ciaron Paterson.

More stories:

Results: The state election issues that matter to Mackay

Mackay council to crackdown on non-compliant election signs

Letters to the editor: Climate change not my top priority for Whitsunday election

The council is working on a masterplan for the Northern Beaches Community Hub, which would identify which facilities should be accommodated in the development.

The vision is for the hub to be based around community facilities such as a library, workshop space and meeting rooms.

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

mackay council news mackay region state election 2020 mackay state election 2020 northern beaches community hub queensland election 2020 whitsunday state election 2020
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Palmer candidate spotted campaiging 1500km from home

        Premium Content Palmer candidate spotted campaiging 1500km from home

        Politics A North Queensland candidate for Clive Palmer’s political outfit has been spotted handing out how to vote cards nearly 1500km away on the Gold Coast.

        Work begins on long-awaited extension over Airlie Creek

        Premium Content Work begins on long-awaited extension over Airlie Creek

        Business The new deck will provide an additional 75sq m of dining space.

        Fatal levels of nicotine in Queensland vapes

        Premium Content Fatal levels of nicotine in Queensland vapes

        Health Poisons lines inundated with calls about nicotine poisoning from vapers

        Questions remain over Whitsunday COVID sewage result

        Premium Content Questions remain over Whitsunday COVID sewage result

        Health Viral COVID fragments were detected in the sewage earlier this month