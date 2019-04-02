$15m to help make Mackay, Whitsunday roads safer

The injection from the Federal Government is part of an additional $2.2b in road safety funding for the regions.

MACKAY and the Whitsundays will share in more than $15 million in funding to help make the region's local road network safer.

The funding injection from the Federal Government was part of an additional $2.2 billion in road safety funding for the regions.

Member for Dawson George Christensen said road safety was everyone's responsibility but the Government had a key role to play in delivering safer roads and vehicles.

"This will provide Mackay Regional Council with almost $2m in additional funding from 2019-20 to 2023-24,” Mr Christensen said.

"Whitsunday Regional Council will receive an additional $1m and this funding allows our local councils to target their areas of greatest need.

"There is also an extra $550 million for the successful Black Spot Program, which targets known high-risk locations and reduces serious crashes by 30 per cent on average,” he said.

The government will also deliver $571.1 million to improve the safety and efficiency of heavy vehicle operations through the Bridges Renewal Program, Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program and Heavy Vehicle Safety Initiatives.

"Examples of safety-enhancing Australian Government investments undertaken in recent years in the region include the $35 million investment into the Peak Downs Highway under Bridges Renewal and almost $14 million on the Bruce Highway intersection with Gordon and Shakespeare streets.

"The Budget also delivers safer roads through a variety of further initiatives, including establishing a new Office of Road Safety to facilitate a greater leadership role for the Federal Liberal and Nationals Government.

"Safer roads and bridges mean safer heavy vehicle operations, which is critical to our goal of reducing road trauma on the nation's roads,” Mr Christensen said.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said last year there were 81 fewer deaths nationwide compared to 2017, but there was no room for complacency.

"We must push ahead with practical measures and infrastructure funding to drive road deaths towards zero,” Mr McCormack said.

Burkekin and Townsville have received $2.85m in additional funding.

THE DETAILS

Mackay - $9,782,950 ($1,956,590 additional)

Whitsunday - $5,252,686 ($1,050,537 additional)