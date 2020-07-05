Menu
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to a property north of Lismore
15yo on life support following crash

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
5th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
A 15-YEAR-OLD has been placed on life support following an incident at Modanville, north of Lismore on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesman from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter said their chopper was called by Ambulance NSW to a rural property after reports that the 15-year-old girl had fallen heavily from a motorcycle.

Initial reports indicate that she was unconscious and had serious injuries.

Local ambulance paramedics arrived and started to treat the teenager before the helicopter and critical care team arrived.

LONG SERVICE: 30 years of rescues for Mark

The spokesman said that due to the seriousness of her head injury the teenager was placed on life support by the medical team prior to being flown direct to Gold Coast University Hospital.

She was reported to be in a critical condition.

It is the fourth mission the helicopter has flown to the Gold Coast hospital in the past week after medical emergency pick-ups from Grafton Hospital on Thursday, and Lismore Base Hospital on Wednesday.

The helicopter was also required on Wednesday after a truck rolled over on the Summerland Way near Dairy Flat, near Woodenbong.

A 71yo male was treated for multiple injuries and flown in a serious condition.

editors picks gold coast university hospital lismore modanville nsw ambulance westpac rescue helicopter service
Grafton Daily Examiner

