16 fines in four days: Speeding spike as restrictions ease

SLOW DOWN: Bowen Police issued a huge number of fines in just four days, and are urging people to stay safe on the road over the weekend. Photo: Valerie Horton

WHILE Bowen Police reported mostly good behaviour this week, they have seen an increase in incidents linked to eased COVID-19 restrictions.

With travel restrictions meaning more people are out and about, police say they will be focusing their attention on ensuring drivers remain safe and the public continues to practice COVID-safe behaviour.

SPEEDING SPIKE

A huge 16 speeding fines were issued in the space of just four days, with both residents and visitors copping fines.

Bowen Police say they have experienced an increase in speeding offences as travel restrictions ease and more traffic flows through the region.

Bowen Police Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd said it was a combination of Bowen residents and visitors and said they would be cracking down to keep drivers and families safe.

“Close to half of the tickets issued were not locals, they were passing through or visiting the beaches. But the other half were residents not doing the right thing,” he said.

“With restrictions lifting and people being encouraged to travel intrastate there has been a notable increase in speeding and driving inappropriately.

“Traffic has been notably down since March with the restrictions and now with more traffic comes more offences.

“We remind people, while we know it’s nice to be out, to remain cautious and drive to the conditions.

“Remember the fatal five, don’t drive tired, wear your seatbelts, don’t speed or drive intoxicated and stay alert.”

EASED PUB RESTRICTIONS

With pub restrictions easing from today many Bowen restaurants and pubs are increasing patron limits and allowing the service of alcohol without food.

Bowen Police Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd said they would be out and doing their usual patrols, and reminded residents to remain aware of the new rules, including staying seated and socially distant at venues.

“Obviously for community safety, if there are any blatant breaches, we will be enforcing the laws,” he said.

“With the new restrictions, we will be out doing our normal patrols and educating the public about what they can and can’t do.”