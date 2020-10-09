16 showies caught in Mackay fined after COVID scare

Police have fined 16 carnival operators for illegally entering Queensland after they were caught in Mackay on Wednesday.

Police say the operators travelled through the Goondiwindi checkpoint on Monday from Victoria, displaying a freight declaration pass.

They were then arrested by police at Mackay Showgrounds on Wednesday and placed into quarantine for COVID-19 testing after the Sierra Linnet Taskforce found the group failed to meet the strict conditions of the pass.

Testing by Queensland Health returned negative results for all 16 operators.

Mackay police say the group declared they planned to travel to Rockhampton to operate rides at the showgrounds.

“However following investigations, police will allege the group intended to stay in the state and operate show rides at various Queensland locations,” the statement from Mackay police said.

Sixteen carnival operators who allegedly travelled from Victoria into Queensland have been fined for entering the state on incorrect border declarations last week. All 16 were fined $4,003 for failing to comply with the Covid-19 Border Direction. https://t.co/jiJbzahICW pic.twitter.com/kVQoz8CcYC — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) October 9, 2020

“The group are currently travelling towards the Queensland/New South Wales border to leave the State of Queensland.

“All 16 Victorians were fined $4,003 for failing to comply with the COVID-19 border direction.”

In the past month, 128 people were fined for not complying with border directions and a further 497 people have been refused entry into Queensland, the statement said.

“The Queensland Police Service is committed to ensuring everyone complies with public health directions and will continue to enforce restrictions at the border,” it read.

The Queensland Entry Declaration can be accessed at www.qld.gov.au/border-pass and must be renewed every seven days.