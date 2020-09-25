‘Next time I won’t miss’: Armed rapist’s chilling threat

A sadistic child abuser who threatened to shoot a teenage boy the morning after he raped him was this morning jailed for crimes against multiple boys.

John David Pike's six victims have waited decades for their tormentor to face justice and a celebratory "yes" was heard from the back of the Brisbane District Court as Judge Vicki Loury QC handed down her sentence.

"You stole the innocence of all six boys for your own perverted sexual gratification," Judge Loury said.

Six boys, seven towns, 30 years: Pike's trail of abuse

'Not a single day passes that I don't feel shame, anger and anxiety'

"You caused profound trauma which has pervaded many aspects of their lives and continues to do so."

Pike, 74, sexually abused the boys, aged 11 to 16, between 1974 and 2006 at different locations across Moreton Bay, Logan, Redlands Coast, Townsville, Cairns, Mackay and Texas.

Judge Loury described how Pike used his "positive social standing" as the owner of a cleaning business to groom the boys, inviting them on fishing, boating and hunting trips.

He would buy them gifts, take them to restaurants and often plied them with alcohol.

The court was told of one occasion when Pike raped a 14-year-old after inviting him on a trip to Texas, near Goondiwindi.

"He went to sleep fully clothed but woke up naked," Judge Loury said.

The next morning Pike fired a rifle into the sky telling the boy "next time I won't miss, doing what you're told is the best option".

Pike, originally from Slacks Creek, was due to fight almost 30 charges but made an 11th-hour confession on the morning of his trial on September 15.

He pleaded guilty to a number of serious offences including rape, indecent treatment of boys, carnal knowledge, and indecent assault upon males.

Judge Loury praised the six men for their courage in disclosing the abuse to police and two who had bravely giving impact statements.

One victim told the court last week: "Gifts most often had strings attached, he thought nothing of taking a gift back or finishing a holiday early if I did not meet his expectations".

"These expectations could be sexual, emotional or he just wanted something done.

"I feel guilt and shame every day, knowing others suffered after I did and I never spoke up."

Barrister Scott Neaves said Pike was remorseful for his actions and that it had been almost 14 years since he last offended.

But Judge Loury said could not accept that Pike had rehabilitated and said his predatory conduct showed his sexual deviancy.

She ordered that Pike serve at least half of the 16 years' jail behind bars.

He will be 80 by the time he can be considered for parole.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

