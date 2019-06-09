$17.1M plan to prevent shark attacks in Queensland waters

A tiger shark is retrieved from Cid Harbour after being caught in the drum lines.

AN EXTRA $17.1 million has been earmarked for State Government's Shark Control Program as part of the 2019-20 budget.

The cash, to be rolled out over four years, will be used to ensure even greater swimmer protection and safety.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the funding would continue the operation and maintenance of the Shark Control Program, which investing $1 million per year in research on new technologies.

"Part of the extra funding will be spent to support research and trials of new technologies for reducing risk of shark attacks to swimmers and rolling out specific education and awareness programs,” Mr Furner said.

Legal action to permit the on-going use of drumlines to catch sharks off popular Great Barrier Reef swimming spots continues. The Federal Court Appeal in August will hear the Queensland Governments objections to a ban on the practice ordered by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

"I understand many people have strong views about shark control. We have listened to those views and have committed $1 million a year to trial alternatives that may be appropriate for Queensland,” he said.

Part of the additional funding will go towards advance research into new swimmer safety technology, such as using drones to monitor targeted stretches of coastline.

"After last year's tragic shark attacks at Cid Harbour, we urge everybody to be shark smart and exercise caution when entering the water,” he said.

"The Shark Smart program commenced in early 2019 and this funding will ensure continued education messages are promoted to the community.”