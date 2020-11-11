17yo shot dead while holding her son

“He shot my daughter in the head. My daughter was murdered with my grandson in her arms."

A 17-year-old single mother was allegedly shot dead by her ex-boyfriend while holding her young son after refusing to take him back.

Hevelyn da Sant'Anna Rosa was shot in the head outside the home she shared with her family in Campo Grande, Brazil on the night of November 5, The Sun reports.

She was rushed to a local hospital by car, but arrived at emergency without a pulse, according to doctors.

Police are now searching for Ms Rosa's former partner of three years, Alexandre Soares, who they have named as a suspect in the case.

Ms Rosa had reportedly ended the relationship with Mr Soares, which was said to have involved physical abuse, earlier this year.

Over the months following the separation, Mr Soares allegedly sent threatening messages to Ms Rosa's phone.

Ms Rosa's family were too scared to report the assaults or the threats because they believed Mr Soares to be a member of a gang.

Speaking to local media, Hevelyn's father, Helton da Sant'Anna Rosa, said Mr Soares was responsible for his daughter's death.

"My daughter was shot in the forehead by a villain who did not accept their separation," he said.

"She was murdered in a cowardly way. She never wanted to be with him, he's one of those possessive people.

"He just wanted her for him. He constantly threatened my daughter. I even spoke to him once to stop him doing that.

"In the last few days, he kept changing his address, his mobile phone number, he must have already been planning something."

Mr Rosa said that, on the night of the shooting, Mr Soares came to the family home in a car and phoned his daughter.

"She went carrying my grandson," he said.

Alexandre Soares. Picture: Supplied

"It didn't take long and there was a gunshot. My son went out and found her already on the ground.

"He ran away and left the car there with the door open. I know justice will be served."

Ms Rosa was buried in Campo Grande on November 7.

