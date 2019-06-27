18 Origin stars who once played at the Confraternity

NEXT week some of the best young sports people from across Queensland will grace the fields and court across Bundaberg.

The youngsters will be competing in the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Tournament in both rugby league and netball.

The event, hosted at Shalom College, the Multiplex and The Waves sports grounds, has been a breeding ground for future stars.

NewsMail sports editor Shane Jones takes a look at some the current and former Origin stars to have played at the Confraternity, as its affectionately know.

Shane discovered 10 of the 19 players that have played in game one or two for Queensland have played in the tournament, representing different schools around the state.

Here is a list, not in full, of those that have played including those involved this year.

Felise Kaufusi

Our Bundy Maroons star played for Shalom College more than a decade ago before moving up north to pursue an NRL career with the North Queensland Cowboys.

Felise Kaufusi of the Queensland State of Origin team is seen during training at HBF Park in Perth, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Queensland are playing New South Wales in the 2nd State of Origin match in Perth on Sunday. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING DARREN ENGLAND

Will Chambers

The Brisbane-based Maroon played for St Joseph's Nudgee College during his time at the school. One of his classmates was current Wallabies and Melbourne Rebels player Quade Cooper.

Maroons Fraser Coast Fan Day - Ethan Fox gets to meet Will Chambers. Alistair Brightman

Ben Hunt

Hunt represented Yeppoon's St Brendan's College in the Confraternity before he signed with the Brisbane Broncos as a junior.

Ben Hunt will make his Maroons debut next Wednesday evening. QRL Media

Daly Cherry-Evans

This year's Queensland Maroons captain played for St Patrick's College in Mackay after moving to the region from Brisbane as a teenager.

HAD A SAY: Manly star Daly Cherry-Evans endorsed a new Sunshine Coast Falcons recruit. RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

Michael Morgan

Townsville's Ignatius Park College has produced plenty of State of Origin stars with Michael Morgan one of them. The centre and halve will play his 12th State of Origin match for Queensland later this month, if he is selected.

North Queensland Cowboys v South Sydney Rabbitohs from 1300 Smiles Stadium, Townsville. Cowboys Michael Morgan. Picture: Zak Simmonds Zak Simmonds

Cameron Munster

The Rocky product played for Emmaus College during his time in Confraternity.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 23: Cameron Munster of Queensland looks to pass the ball during game two of the 2019 State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at Optus Stadium on June 23, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) Paul Kane

Dylan Napa

Represented St Patrick's College at Shorncliffe almost a decade ago before moving to the Brisbane Broncos and then the Sydney Roosters.

Dylan Napa at the Queensland Origin set up pics for 2019 series. Pics Adam Head Adam Head

Corey Oates

Oates played Confraternity at the same school as Ben Hunt, St Brendan's College in Yeppoon.

Broncos Golf day in Gympie Corey Oates. Renee Albrecht

Joe Ofahengaue

This year's State of Origin debutant played for two schools at Confraternity with both in Ipswich. The Tongan international went to St Edmund's College and St Peter Claver.

Brisbane Broncos training at North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday. Joe Ofahengaue. Rob Williams

Kalyn Ponga

One of the best players in the game right now played for Ignatius Park College after moving to the North Queensland Cowboys at a young age. Ponga also went to school in Mackay.

Kalyn Ponga is one of three options for Queensland. AAP Image/David Clark

Others in previous years

Anthony Milford

Milford represented the St Peter Claver school at Confraternity. He has currently played two games for Queensland.

********Embargo for Dec 4**********Anthony Milford in Broncos 30yr heritage jersey.Pic Annette Dew Annette Dew

Johnathan Thurston

One of the greatest players Queensland has ever produced played for St Mary's in Toowoomba.

Johnathan Thurston contributed

Coen Hess

Bundaberg's Coen Hess might have been in the Rum City for the first eight years of his life, but Hess represented Ignatius Park in the Confraternity after moving to Townsville from Mount Isa. He then signed for the North Queensland Cowboys before making his Origin debut in 2017.

Coen HESS . NRL. North Queensland Cowboys Vs Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at 1300smiles Stadium. Picture: Alix Sweeney Alix Sweeney

Wendell Sailor

Sailor was player of the tournament in 1992 for St Patrick's in Mackay as he helped the side claim the crown. The former Brisbane Bronco and St George Illawarra Dragon represented Queensland and Australia in rugby league before also representing the Wallabies in rugby union. He is one of the best players to come from the school tournament.

Wendell Sailor at Cutters training Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury Tony Martin

Valentine Holmes

The current NFL player with the New York Jets represented Townsville's Ignatius Park College before he represented Australia and Queensland in rugby league.

Valentine Holmes and the Queensland Origin team hold an opposed session at Sanctuary Cove ahead of game 1 in Melbourne. Pics Adam Head Adam Head

Dave Taylor

The Coal Train was player of the carnival in 2005 for St Brendan's College in Yeppoon.

Capras - Dave Taylor in the QRL game against Townsville Blackhawks at Browne Park. Chris Ison ROK020618ccapras4

Chris Walker

The Walker family has a proud history in Confraternity with Chris winning player of the year in 1996 for St Mary's in Toowoomba and his brother Shane winning the year before in 1995. The Toowoomba school dominated during that period, winning the whole title in 1994 and 1995. Walker played two matches for Queensland in the early 2000s.

TAKE FIVE: Former State of Origin star, Chris Walker has a break in the Legends of League game. Matt Collins

Matt Bowen

The former North Queensland Cowboy and Queensland Maroon won player of the carnival at the 1999 Confraternity. He played for St Teresa's in Noosa.