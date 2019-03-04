18 things the Whitsundays needs right now

THE Whitsundays has some exciting developments in the pipeline - the cinema complex planned for Proserpine, for example - but what else do we need?

We asked our followers on Facebook and the response was overwhelming.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

A majority of commenters pitched the dirty bird as a key requirement for the region.

"Bloody oath it's a KFC !” Nadine Little said. "I've even messaged KFC saying Airlie beach needs one! They said they will pass my message onto management.”

"Please god. KFC,” Rachel Maree wrote.

But not everyone agrees.

"No more junk food shops,” said Monica Bilby. "Give the locals a go.”

Jane Streeter says locally owned stores rather than "big offshore companies like Kmart and KFC” should be encouraged to set up here.

"No Kentucky duck please,” Ian Crooks said.

Bowen resident Megan Anne Mattingley wrote: "Definitely not, you can get KFC anywhere. We need to add to our unique beauty not try and copy big cities.”

Kmart, ALDI, Target

The Whitsundays is crying out for more grocery shopping superstores, dozens of people told us.

"Kmart, target, more outlet stores, more shopping options, fill up Whitsundays plaza, more restaurants that serve good quality food,” Kellie Hedge commented. "Stop charging huge rents and get the tenants in there and the business back in Airlie.”

"Definitely a Kmart before KFC,” Brittany Evans said.

Indoor playgrounds

Leianne Reha agrees a Kmart, ALDI, KFC would be great but says an inside playground or play centre "for kids to enjoy on a rainy day” would be great.

Kellie Chart said: "Rock climbing, trampoline park, bowling - something to do inside when its too hot or too wet - especially for our tourists.”

More camp sites

Greg Hensell says more camping options and access to waterways are a must.

"Earlandos was the greatest place on earth when I grew up. Would love to see it come back again.”

Leisure centre

Airlie Beach resident Jodie Sweeney says a leisure centre is what's needed - with bowling, laser tag, a games area, pool tables and a playground.

Teppanyaki

Cannonvale resident Tarnia Patton says: "Oh! Oh! A Teppanyaki restaurant!!! Of all the amazing food outlets here but we don't have Teppanyaki!!!!”

Sumo Salad

Healthy options were floated too. Michelle Kach said: "No KFC. Sumo salad would be awesome!” while Tarnia Patton wrote: "God no. Please not KFC. Just another bloody fast food restaurant”.

Hospital

Medical services are on Brad Alvey's mind - he said: "How about a hospital for Airlie? Having to drive to Prossie is nuts. Even small country towns have their own hospital.”

Guzman y Gomez

Mark Roberts says more Mexican food offerings are a must: "GYG! That Zambrero place is terrible. We need proper burritos!”

Full size Bunnings

Mark Johnson wants to see a cinema, a "real size Bunnings not the crappy 1/4 size one we have” and a full-size Kmart or Target.

Chairlift up Mt Whitsunday, waterslide down

Here's a novel idea from Paul McAliece.

"We need a chairlift up Mt Whitsunday to a restaurant, then options to get back down. Maybe a waterslide, cable hand gliding, (luge) carts,” he said.

"We need fishing platforms like Cooktown have, get the kids outside.”

He said the Airlie Beach main street needed a "good cleanup”, and the backpacker accommodation Beaches "is an eyesore”, as was the area behind Nomads and Woolworths, which is ripe for development.

"Already enough empty shops, get the people here and more shops will follow. Then maybe a KFC LOL.”

Nothing

Our personal favourite comment comes from Peter Spiers, who clearly loves the Whitsundays just the way it is.

"Maybe it needs a huge Westfield shopping center, some high rise buildings, trains, trams , toll gates, more traffic lights, higher rents, higher rates, higher priced food and drinks, maybe a ghetto, Kmart, Dirty bird, all the fast food chains, cinemas, traffic, pollution and every thing else that a big city has.”

A gay nightclub, cinema, Cheesecake Shop, Chemist Warehouse and a better road to the airport were among other things commenters are demanding.