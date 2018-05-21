20 busted in weekend drug blitz

Twenty people will appear in the Proserpine and Mackay Magistrates Courts in the coming weeks

TWENTY people have been arrested in a weekend drug and weapons blitz across the Mackay region.

As a result of last week's series of significant drug and weapons arrests, Mackay Tactical Crime Squad officers raided a number of properties across the Mackay and Whitsundays over the weekend. Officers also carried out targeted patrols within the Safe Night Precincts and conducted traffic operations.

The operations resulted in 20 people being arrested on 29 charges including the supply of a dangerous drug to a minor, possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine ICE, MDMA and cannabis), unlawful possession of knife in a public place, possession of drug utensils, possession of a restricted drug, public order offences, unlicensed driving and drug driving.

All will appear in the Proserpine and Mackay Magistrates Courts in the coming weeks.

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith said the Tactical Crime Squad demonstrate the flexibility of the Service's policing operations.

"They operate throughout the District bringing specialist support to front line operations," Detective Inspector Smith said.

"These operations will continue with offenders needing to understand they could be anywhere anytime reflecting our commitment to disrupting unlawful activity anywhere throughout the district.

"This is another example of our efforts in targeting illegal activity and drug crime in the Mackay and Whitsundays area making the community safer."