Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
What are the best truckie nicknames you've heard?
What are the best truckie nicknames you've heard? NHVR
News

20 of the funniest truckie nicknames

Kate Dodd
by
24th Jul 2019 2:33 PM

WE ASKED and you delivered! After we shared a story about a truckie nicknamed "Pig", we wanted to know what the funniest truckie nicknames you've come across were.

Our followers certainly didn't disappoint. 

Here are 20 of the funniest you shared: 

Tyronne Tunza Bony: "I was coined many years ago 'Bear'... I thought it was coz I was big, strong, and hairy. Nope, coz I slept too much and was cranky."

Duane Steven: "Teddy bear. Given to me at Lampsons because my daughter gave me a teddy bear to have with me and she had the twin. Hers went with her when she passed and my is still making a mile."

Bella Bunnies: "My dad's nickname was Gearbox; given to him in the army due to his frequent destruction of these objects."

Benn Davis: Ben had a few different ones to share with us. 

  • Showbags- he's full of crap.
  • Pothole- always in the road
  • Mudguards- shiny on top, full of crap underneath
  • Turbo- always in a hurry
  • The Wallet Whisperer- He never shouts
  • Phantom- you know he's been around, but you seldom ever see him
  • Wormy- his head looks the same as his bum
  • Three arms- two hands on the steering wheel, one patting himself on the back
  • Crabs- irritating prick
  • Sheep head- has curly blonde hair, also known as "The Fleece"

Joe Delaforce: Joe shared these ones.

  • Ferris - biggest wheel in the show
  • Norco - always getting the cream
Ferris Wheel at the Rockhampton Show. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK070611cshow11
Ferris Wheel at the Rockhampton Show. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK070611cshow11 Chris Ison

Sean Redmond: "Lantern. Not real bright and gotta be carried."

Wayne Humphrey: "Blister shows up after the works done."

Dean Schultz: "Spoon... not sharp enough to be a tool."

Steve Hogg: "Potholes, because everyone tries to avoid them."

SLOW PROGRESS: Many potholes are being repaired as the weather fines up, but some still remain around the streets of Mackay. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury
SLOW PROGRESS: Many potholes are being repaired as the weather fines up, but some still remain around the streets of Mackay. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury Lee Constable

John Dorrington: "My mate Scott Ferguson is known as Sidelight. Not bright enough to be a headlight."

Do you have a funny nickname? Let us know at editor@bigrigs.com.au. 

nicknames transport industry truck driver truckie nicknames truckies
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Woman with 'terrible history' steals from Airlie boutique

    premium_icon Woman with 'terrible history' steals from Airlie boutique

    Crime 'You're in more trouble than the early settlers': Magistrate warns mum

    WET AND WILD: Bowen Offshore Superboats make a splash

    premium_icon WET AND WILD: Bowen Offshore Superboats make a splash

    Water Sports Bowen welcomes Offshore Superboats to town.

    MP calls for French TV crew to be deported after blockade

    premium_icon MP calls for French TV crew to be deported after blockade

    Politics 'These French environmental activists are not welcome here'

    GALLERY: Up close and personal with Bowen's beach landing

    premium_icon GALLERY: Up close and personal with Bowen's beach landing

    People and Places Were you snapped at the Talisman Sabre 2019 exercise?