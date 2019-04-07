Menu
COMING TO TOWN: Thirsty Merc's Rai Thistlethwaite will perform in Airlie Beach later this month.
Whats On

20 good reasons to see Thirsty Merc

by Monique Preston
7th Apr 2019 10:00 AM

THIRSTY Merc will hit the stage in Airlie Beach later this month.

Fans of the Australian band will be able to sing along to all their hits as they perform live at Magnums Hotel on April 25.

Thirsty Merc have found their way into the fabric of Australia's musical landscape over the years.

They have released four critically acclaimed albums and have more than 250,000 album sales under their belt.

The band formed in Sydney in 2002 and released their debut EP, First Work, in September 2003, before being signed to Warner Music.

The band's big break came in 2004 with the release of their debut, self titled, album which included the hits, Someday Someday and In The Summertime - which has been the theme for Bondi Rescue since 2006.

Two more studio albums followed - Slideshows in 2007 and Mousetrap Heart in 2010, which included radio staples, 20 Good Reasons, Mousetrap Heart and Tommy and Krista.

Their biggest hit is undoubtedly 20 Good Reasons which was a finalist in the Australian Performing Rights Association (APRA) Song of the Year.

It also reached number one on iTunes in Australia.

Thirsty Merc's other accolades include five ARIA Award nominations.

The band marked the 10-year milestone since the release of their self- titled, double platinum debut LP with the announcement of their Acoustic Anniversary Album, a collection of acoustic interpretations of fan favourites.

In 2015, Thirsty Merc released Shifting Gears, their first wholly independent and first new material in five years.

The first single The Good Life was nominated for Rock Work Of The Year at the 2017 APRA award.

Whitsunday Times

