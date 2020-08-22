20 projects worth $6.7 billion earmarked for Whitsundays

The GW3 project development register listed 20 key projects earmarked for the region, with the Shute Harbour restoration among them.

The GW3 project development register listed 20 key projects earmarked for the region, with the Shute Harbour restoration among them.

MORE than $6.7 billion worth of infrastructure projects have been earmarked in the Whitsunday region over the coming years.

The Greater Whitsunday Alliance project development register, released this week, highlighted key projects in the pipeline for the region.

In the Whitsundays, this equated to 20 key projects and more than $8 billion in utilities.

The register is used to demonstrate the economic strengths of the region and provide interested parties with a better understanding of development activity within the region.

While some projects like the Shute Harbour redevelopment are already under way, there were some exciting new plans on the list.

Take a look at the full list below: