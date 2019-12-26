20+ things to do in the Whitsundays these school holidays

(From left) Tim Walsh, 11, Alice Falconer, 12, Ronan Lorigan, 11, enjoy a bit of art and craft.

HERE are a few top activities available around the region to keep the little ones entertained these school holidays.

From outdoor adventures to arts and crafts, there’s something to suit children of all interests.

Tours on the wild side

Take a crocodile tour on the Proserpine River with Whitsunday Crocodile Safari.

Look out for estuarine crocodiles in the wild, and hop into a tractor-drawn wagon for a journey through the wetlands. http://crocodilesafari.com.au

Cricket fever

Join with the Proserpine Junior Cricket Club and Queensland Cricket for their Cricket Blast School Holiday program from 8.30am-2.30pm on January 16 at Cannonvale State School.

Boys and girls aged between 5-12 are welcome and no experience is needed; cost is $50.

To register follow the link on the Proserpine Junior Cricket Association’s Facebook page or search ‘Proserpine Junior Cricket’ via PlayCricket online.

Peter Faust Dam/Lake Proserpine

Check out the new facilities and pontoons and enjoy a day out at Peter Faust Dam/Lake Proserpine.

Ideal for barbecues with friends and family, barramundi fishing, any water sports, or a picturesque spot to cool down and enjoy a day off.

New amenities at Lake Proserpine/Peter Faust Dam.

Whitehaven Beach

The spectacular natural wonder on the East Coast of Whitsunday Island, is accessible by boat, helicopter or seaplane.

Take a half or full day cruise out to the beach as a great, affordable option for families with older children.

Sailing to Whitehaven from Hamilton Island will take about 30 minutes each way. Enjoy the water, take a hike on one of the many trails or make the most of the balls and beach sports equipment provided.

Head north along the beach to Tongue Point for a view over Hill Inlet.

Sailing Whitsundays

The Airlie Beach travel agency, offers day and overnight sailing adventures to the islands.

Day trips include the Whitsunday Bullet, Fly and Raft, a trip on Camira the catamaran, Reef and Raft or the Divers Delight package.

Take a day tour on Derwent Hunter, a 22-metre tall ship, or the high-speed Thundercat.

Check https://sailing-whitsundays.com/tours/day-tour-deals for information and bookings.

Mini golf and movies on Hamilton Island

Book a family trip to Hamilton Island and enjoy the many activities on offer including mini golf and outdoor movie nights.

Any child up to 12 years old can eat for free in participating restaurants when finding with their parents and choosing from the children’s menu.

Beach daze

Check out the local beaches and spend some quality time with the family.

Take a picnic, have a swim, and wind down.

Feel the sand between your toes at Cannonvale, Shingley, Airlie or Boathaven beaches.

Rodeo by the Reef

On January 18, check out some world-class bullring at Rodeo by the Reef from 4pm on the Bowen foreshore.

Tickets available at the gate or online at https://whitsundaytickets.com.au/event/whitsundays-clipper-race-carnival-2020-10252 Walk it out

The Bicentennial Walkway at Airlie Beach is a 4km stretch of waterfront boardwalks ideal for family members and grandparents of all ages.

Conway National Park

Take a hike or take your bike for a national park adventure. Enjoy a barbecue, go camping, and take in the natural rainforest beauty.

Cedar Creek Falls

Pack your swimmers and walking shoes for day trip to the falls, located halfway between Airlie Beach and Proserpine on Saltwater Creek Rd.

The waterhole is an easy walk from the parking area and there are also bush walks up and around the falls.

Turtle tour

A Hamilton Island Turtle Tour is a fun fit for the holidays, perfect for families and older children.

Life vests are provided along with the snorkelling equipment, and bookings are recommended through Hamilton Island Beach Sports.

Airlie Beach Lagoon

Right in the centre of Airlie Beach with its grassy knolls and Sandy Beach, this is an ideal spot to laze outdoors, read a book, have a dip and chill out. Free entry.

Annabelle Edwards, Camilla Hansen, Jessica Edwards, Ellie Hooper splash around at the Airlie Beach Lagoon.

Proserpine Hack and Pony Club

Take some time out at the Su-am Equestrian Stables at Silver Cree, 15 minutes southwest of Proserpine, for an introductory pony lesson or trail ride around the area.

Groups are welcome – there’s tree shade and a fenced sand arena.

Call Sue Greenhalgh on 0427 757 118.

Sunset strips

Watch the sun rise or set around Airlie Beach.

Take a wander and find your own best vantage points. And take a camera.

Anywhere by the water is ideal for sunrise and you can take in a stunning sunset from the marina or one of the nearby jetties.

Hike passage peak

Explore Hamilton Island’s bushland, see the wallabies, kangaroos and birdlife as you trek to the highest point on the island.

The path is steep towards the summit but if you can convince everyone to make it to the top, but the sensational views are worth it.

Messy play in the park

Encourage your child’s curiosity and develop their fine and gross motor skills through fun, exploratory, sensory and creative play.

Free activity for children aged 0-5 years old and their families.

Check Whitsunday Regional Council Facebook page for details.

Wildlife Park, Jubilee Pocket, December 18, 10.30am

Hansen Park, Bowen, January 14, 10.30am

Lions Park, Collinsville, January 15, 9.30am

Proserpine Library school holidays activities

All activities are free and for children aged 8 and older; bookings are required on 4945 0275.

December 19: from 10am, Christmas craft with Bunnings

January 14:10am-11am, Foil art

January 16:10am-11am, Fun with sharpies

January 21:10am-11am, Water colours

January 23:10am-11am, Craft stick wall hanging

Bowen’s Seraphina Dale, 4, does some drawing in the Build It school holiday session at Bowen library.

Bowen Library

Summer reading club – A Roomful of Stories: running throughout December/January, information available from front desk or online at www.summerreadingclub.org.au

December 19:10am-11.30am, ages 8 and older, bookings required. Create Christmas gifts for friends and family.

January 7: 10am-11.30am, ages 6 and older, bookings required. Create a mini diorama.

January 9: 10am-11.30am, ages 8 and older, bookings required. Create your own bandana to take home.

January 14:10am-11.30am, all ages, get creative with lego.

January 16:10am-11.30am, all ages, bookings required. Create summer beach craft with a Bunnings visit.

January 21:10am-11.30am, all ages, Create your own pet rock.

January 23:10am-11.30am, ages 6 and older, tech day with all things robotic.

Cannonvale Library

Summer reading club – A Roomful of Stories: running throughout December/January, information available from front desk or online at www.summerreadingclub.org.au

December 19:10am-11am (ages six and older), and 3pm-4pm (ages eight and older), bookings required. 3D painted reindeer – decorate a simple 3D reindeer for Christmas.

January 14:10am-11am, ages six and older, bookings required. Fabric photo frames – use fabric markers to create a unique photo or picture frame.

January 14: 3pm-4.30pm, ages six and older, bookings not required. Community Chess Club – learn and develop your skills.

January 15: 3pm-4.30pm, ages six and older, bookings not required. Cover your books with our book covering tips. Bring your own books and supplies.

January 16:10am-11am (ages six and older) and 3pm-4pm (ages eight and older), bookings required. Design your own paper fan.

January 21:10am-11am, ages eight and older, bookings required. Make a puppet theatre and create your ‘Roomful of Stories’. Develop a paper scene and create your story including action, staging and placement.

January 21: 3pm-4.30pm, ages six and older, bookings not required. Community Chess Club.

January 22:10am-11am (ages six and older) and 3pm-4pm (ages eight and older), bookings required. Decorate and customise your own pencil case for school.

The Australian leg of the Clipper Race sets off this Sunday with the yachts due into the Whitsundays from January 9, 2020.

The Clipper Race Carnival: January 11-18

Check https://www.tourismwhitsundays.com.au/clipper-race for more information and bookings

White on Whitehaven by Fish D’vine: January 11: Take a cruise to Whitehaven Beach and feast on fresh seafood and a selection of gourmet offerings for a long lunch at the idyllic location. Transfer boat leaves Port of Airlie at 10.30am.

Community Welcome Event: January 12, from 4pm-9pm, Airlie Beach Foreshore. Airlie Beach Foreshore. Crews and Skippers from the Clipper Fleet will be welcomed on the stage amid a carnival feel with activities, food, arts and crafts and live local entertainment. time

Clipper yacht open days: January 14 and 16, from 10am-3pm: Come and look inside the Clipper yachts for yourself at the Coral Sea Marina.

Clipper Wine and Dine events, from January 14-16, bookings can me made with the restaurants.

Sunset at Sorrento Restaurant and Bar: January 14, from 5pm.

Dinner by Fish D’vine: January 14, from 6pm.

Dinner by Reef Gateway Hotel, January 15, from 6pm.

Lunch by Garden Bar Bistro, January 16 from noon

Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival: Parade of Sails: January 18, from 11.30am. Bring the family and farewell the Clipper crews as they prepare to set sail for the Asia-Pacific leg of their journey.

Salty Dog Sea Kayaking

With outdoor ocean options for all the family, there’s half-day tours, full-day expeditions, six-day expeditions and double and single kayak rentals as well as camping and snorkelling equipment.

Check saltydog.com.au for information and bookings.