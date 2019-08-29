Menu
De Luca Corporation CEO Nic De Luca with Peet Limited’s senior development manager Jonathon Lawson at the Eden’s Crossing development, Redbank Plains.
200 jobs created as work starts on $21.5m hub

by Chris Herde
29th Aug 2019 11:32 AM
QUEENSLAND developer De Luca Corporation has started construction on a $21.5 million neighbourhood hub at a new community in Ipswich's booming eastern suburbs.

Once the project - on a 1.25ha site in Peet Limited's Eden's Crossing community - is completed it will have a childcare centre, service station, fast food outlet, 600sq m medical centre and 800sq m of retail space.

To be called Eden's Village on the extension of Mt Juillerat Drive, Redbank Plains, the site will be developed in two stages, with the De Luca owned and operated Kidz Magic Early Learning Centre to open in January 2020, closely followed by a 7-Eleven fuel and retail centre in March.

Eden's Crossing in Redbank Plains.
Stage 2 will have a medical centre and drive-through takeaway opening in June 2020.

Managing director Nic De Luca, whose company is celebrating its 25 anniversary this year, said the Eden's Village complex was carefully tailored to suit the demographics in the rapidly growing community.

"We look to buying sites in growth areas and this style of development is our specialty, so Eden's Crossing was a standout for us," he said.

Mr De Luca said he bought the site for $3.8 million and the project will create about 200 jobs.

"It's a growing catchment area with an increasing traffic flow now with the new Mt Juillerat Drive extension linking up to the Centenary Highway," he said

Peet senior development manager Jonathon Lawson said Eden's Village will be a hub for local residents as well as a convenient stop for passing commuters.

"Besides a big choice in schools and great parks, Eden's Crossing will now have state-of-the-art childcare, shopping and family-friendly services right on its doorstep," he said.

"For residents, that kind of easy convenience makes the community an appealing place to live."

Mr Lawson said Eden's Crossing has been attracting attention because of the great value it offers.

"The new road will have a big impact shaving about 15 minutes off the journey to Springfield Central's major shopping centre and train station," he said.

