$2000 fine: Whitsunday mother refuses roadside breath test

A mother has copped a lengthy driving ban because she refused to let police perform a roadside breath test in Bowen even though she was not under the influence of any substance.

A court heard Amy Kathleen Bender claimed police were picking on her after she was stopped on Richmond Road about 4.15pm on March 14.

She initially said “is there a reason you pulled me up Jason” to the officers.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard Bender then became irate, said police “were picking on her” and that she was not going to provide a specimen of breath.

More stories:

Hospital death: Coroner finds ‘inadvertent human error’



Senior CQ cop stood down over weapon allegations



“She said she was going home and ... accelerated heavily away from police,” prosecutor Sheena Gravino said.

“As she drove off (she) screamed out the window, I’ll see you at Poole Street.”

The court heard officers watched her drive to her address on Poole Street.

Bender again refused to provide a specimen of breath saying she had done nothing wrong.

Mrs Gravino said when Bender was detained, she again refused and was arrested.

The court heard while on the side of the road Bender continued to yell and scream at police causing a neighbour to step outside to see what was going on.

Bender pleaded guilty to failing provide a specimen of breath, failing to remain at a place, committing a public nuisance and obstructing police.

More stories:

Spurned lover blasted over ‘outrageous’ revenge porn act



Mirani horror fatal crash a grim reminder in court case



The court heard she eventually provided a specimen of breath at the police station and was found not to be under the influence of any intoxicating substances.

“It was silly … you’re going to get a lengthy disqualification now when you probably wouldn’t have got one at all,” Magistrate Damien Dwyer said.

Bender, who represented herself, said she had been suffering mental health issues for which she was seeking help.

“I did the wrong thing … I understand that,” she told the court.

Mr Dwyer said it was good she was seeking help.

“You know this can’t go on. Police have a job to do,” Mr Dwyer said.

Bender was fined $2000 and disqualified for 10 months. Convictions were not recorded.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons