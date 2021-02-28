Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Weather

200mm falls predicted as state braces for cyclone

by Rachael Rosel
28th Feb 2021 7:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Bureau of Meteorology is monitoring a developing low off the north tropical coast, which is likely to develop into a cyclone early to mid next week.

The low in the Coral Sea, just offshore of Cooktown, is expected to form into tropical cyclone Mirin on late Tuesday afternoon.

The chance of heavy rain is likely to increase over the coming hours, with areas such as Hamilton Island copping up to 50mm tonight. From Sunday some locations could be in for falls of up to 200mm.

"We'll be looking at around 100-150mm per day in areas to north of Mackay to about Cairns on that coastal strip, with the main focus on the Cassowary Coast and around Bowen as well as that northern part of the central coast," meteorologist Ricus Lombard said.

Meanwhile, average temperatures have returned to southeast Queensland after a brief but powerful heatwave made its way through parts of the state last week.

"Southeast Queensland is no longer in a heatwave," Mr Lombard said.

"It's pretty much near average temperatures. Next storms will be on Tuesday again with some cooler temperatures returning from Wednesday."

Originally published as 200mm falls predicted as state braces for cyclone

cyclone mirin editors picks qld weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        On this day: Flashback to Proserpine Guardian 40 years ago

        Premium Content On this day: Flashback to Proserpine Guardian 40 years ago

        Community Check out what was making headlines, including a resident being invited to the Royal Sydney Show and Ansett boosting their passenger capacity for flights into the...

        Coroner finds mine death ‘a tragic accident’

        Premium Content Coroner finds mine death ‘a tragic accident’

        News The 30 year old father died in 2017 when he was fatally struck while removing a...

        Bowen man appeals jail term over child sex crimes

        Premium Content Bowen man appeals jail term over child sex crimes

        Crime He sent ‘d*ck pics’ to two underage teen girls he met on Facebook and had one send...

        NAMED: Whitsunday residents in court for drug possession

        Premium Content NAMED: Whitsunday residents in court for drug possession

        Crime An arrest for public nuisance leads to a cocaine discovery and a search warrant...