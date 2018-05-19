2018 Running Festival has something for everyone

Sunrise over Pioneer Bay welcomed marathon runners at last year's Airlie Beach Running Festival. Registrations are open for this year's event.

THIS year's running festival has something for everyone, including music, free jumping castle, food vans and, of course, a great variety of running events.

All participants from under-six to over-60, are required to be registered and everyone will earn a medal for their efforts.

Early bird registration closes at the end of May, so to take advantage of the cheaper entry fees you should register now online at www.runairlie.com.au.

The Whitsunday Times 2km Junior Dash and Primary School Challenge will give six to 12-year-old primary schoolchildren the opportunity to raise $500 for their school to spend on sporting equipment.

The winner of the Primary School Challenge will be the school with the highest percentage of runners.

All primary schools regardless of size will be able to win the floating trophy and prizemoney.

The Mantra Hotels 10km Fun Run is expected to attract the largest field of the day, with the leaders completing the course in about 36 minutes.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter and Ronald McDonald House will have a presence at the festival with a marquee at the venue.

They both have set up Everyday Hero pages that can be accessed through the festival website and participants are encouraged to take on board one of these charities and raise money for their efforts on the day.

If you would like to raise money for these two organisations as a team then you can enter in either the GJ Gardner Homes 5km Corporate Challenge or the Cruise Whitsundays Half Marathon Relay.

The feature race of the day is the Airlie Beach Marathon, which also doubles as the Athletics North Queensland Marathon Championship.

The Cruise Whitsundays Half Marathon has the support of Athletics North Queensland as a certified course as it forms part of their Half Marathon Series and scores points for the overall winner at the end of the season.

"This year's running festival will include a 5km Corporate Team Challenge that has been made possible through the kind sponsorship GJ Gardner Homes Whitsundays,” event manager Tim McQuoid-Mason said.

Registrations for the festival are open.

Follow the festival on Facebook for more information.