2018 Whitsunday's year of sport

Sabine Butler tries her hand at Karate with instructor Hitomi Oikawa from Whitsunday Kyokushin Karate Proserpine; at the sports expo. Tamera Francis

CANNONVALE State School hall was flooded with balls on Saturday morning for the Whitsunday Sports Park's Expo.

More than 350 eager sportsmen and women descended on the venue to check out the 21 sports exhibitors.

Chairman of the Whitsunday Sports Park Justin Butler was on the ground greeting patrons as they flooded through the doors to check out what was on offer.

Mr Butler said the event was "designed to give people an idea of what's on and when," so that the people of Whitsunday can join as many sporting teams as possible and not miss out on their favourite sport.

Airlie Beach, Cannonvale and Proserpine based clubs were on show to the Whitsunday community with a variety of team, individual, summer and winter sports on Saturday morning.

For those that didn't make it to the expo, fear not as most of the teams have websites and Facebook pages, which Mr Butler said was the best way to get in contact with the groups.

There were a few new exhibitors to the expo in 2018 including the Motorsports club and the Horse ball club, but for those that didn't make it to the expo Mr Butler encourages them to get in contact with the sports park.

Mr Butler said "it's a great turn out for a place as transient as Airlie Beach," but was looking forward to when the new sports park opens up.

"We're are very grateful to the school for letting us have it here, but its not the hub of sport; the sports park is the hub of sport," Mr Butler said.

His vision for the new sports park is to be the central hub for all sports in the region, as well as recreational and community activities.

Film clubs, bridge clubs and other non-sporting based clubs' activities will be catered for when the new park and facilities open their doors.

Post cyclone Debbie, Mr Butler said that "2017 was a bit of a write-off but, 2018 is the year to get back on track if you're an adult don't let the cyclone be the reason you retired and if you have kids make 2018 the year you get back into sport."